Putin Orders Interior Ministry Belt-tightening With 15% Job Cuts

The dust is now settling after the landslide victory this Sunday by Vladimir Putin and United Russia — a showing so good that the party will now enjoy a constitutional super-majority in the new parliament. ...
1 day agoMoscow Restaurants: News and Openings
Another week, another round of new openings, bars to check out and menus to drool over. Whether you're looking to enjoy fine wine by the glass, indulge your sweet tooth with a quality eclair or hit the dance floor this weekend, here's everywhere new and delicious in the city.
1 day agoMoscow TV Round-Up: White Sun of the Desert, Hipsters and The World of Czeslaw Milosz
Appalled or enthralled by Sunday’s election results, Moscow TV offers viewers much to enjoy as you decompress this week, including great music (modern, classical and bebop), a trans-European Nobel laureate, ...
5 hours agoRussia's VTB Bank Fined $5M for Illegal Trades
2 hours agoRussia Bans Doomsday Cult Behind 1995 Tokyo Sarin Attack