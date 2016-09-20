Russia
Putin Orders Interior Ministry Belt-tightening With 15% Job Cuts
22 minutes ago Will Russia's Opposition Draw the Right Lessons From Electoral Defeat?
58 minutes ago Ukrainian Parliament Declares Russia's State Duma 'Illegitimate'
Will Russia's Opposition Draw the Right Lessons From Electoral Defeat?
The Boar War: Russian Government Draws Up Extermination Plans
Russia Bans Doomsday Cult Behind 1995 Tokyo Sarin Attack
Two Russians Cautioned After 'Selling' Fake State Secrets to CIA

Putin Orders Interior Ministry Belt-tightening With 15% Job Cuts

Sep. 20 2016 — 15:05
The Russian Interior Ministry will cut over 15 percent of staff following a presidential decree, a statement on the ministry’s website announced Tuesday.

The decree, signed by President Vladimir Putin, reduces staff numbers across the ministry by over 163,000.

The decree, which comes into force on Oct. 1, will leave just over 900,000 Interior Ministry staff on the federal budget's payroll, the statement said. This number excludes those responsible for security and the maintenance of ministry buildings.

Staff at the ministry's central apparatus will be reduced by 10 percent, and Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev will see his deputy ministers reduced from seven to six.

In 2015, Putin signed an order reducing the maximum number of staff on the Interior Ministry payroll by 110,000, or about 10 percent.

In April, Putin announced the creation of a National Guard which, according to the body's director, will employ 340,000 personnel, drawn from already existing forces under the command of the Interior Ministry.

Russia Heads to the Polls for Parliamentary Elections
1 day, 20 hours ago
Russians went to the polls on Sunday, Sept. 18 to elect their representatives for the nation's lower house of parliament, the State Duma. The elections ...

Elections 2016: An Overwelming Victory for the Kremlin
With over 40 percent of the ballots counted, the outcome of Russia's 2016 Parliamentary elections is completely clear: President Vladimir Putin came out on top of this election, with his party of power, United Russia, looking to take an overwhelming majority in the new State Duma assembly.

