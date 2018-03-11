News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
News
March 11 2018 - 20:03
By Reuters

Putin Order for Passenger Plane To Be Downed in 2014 Cancelled After False Bomb Scare

Russia's Vladimir Putin in 2014 ordered a passenger aircraft which was reported to be carrying a bomb and targeting the opening of the Winter Olympic Games in Sochi to be downed, the president said in a film shown on Sunday.

In a 2-hour documentary titled "Putin" and available on Russian social media, Putin told reporter Andrey Kondrashov he received a telephone call from security officers responsible for the Sochi Olympics on Feb. 7, 2014, shortly before the opening ceremony was due to start.

"I was told: a plane en route from Ukraine to Istanbul was seized, captors demand landing in Sochi," Putin said in the film seen by Reuters.

The pilots of a Turkish Pegasus Airlines Boeing 737-800 flying from Kharkiv to Istanbul reported that one of the passengers had a bomb and the plane had to change course to Sochi, Kondrashov said in the film.

Read More
Putin Says His Grandfather Cooked for Stalin and Lenin

There were 110 passengers onboard, while over 40,000 people had gathered at the stadium to watch the opening ceremony, the reporter said.

Putin said he sought advice from security officers and was told the emergency plan for that type of situation called for the plane to be shot down.

"I told them: act according to the plan," Putin said, adding that shortly afterwards he arrived at the Olympic venue with the International Olympic Committee officials.

After several minutes Putin received another call, he said, informing him that it was a false alarm - the passenger was drunk and the plane would continue its flight to Turkey.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Sunday confirmed the comments in the film.

Putin runs for the presidency next Sunday, March 18.

The country is on a high alert ahead of the football World Cup from June 14 to July 15, with matches in a number of cities.

‘Olympic Athletes From Russia’ Win First Curling Medal in Russian History
News
Feb. 13 2018
‘Olympic Athletes From Russia’ Win First Curling Medal in Russian History
Sobchak Calls For Ban on Oliver Stone Documentary Ahead of Presidential Elections
News
Feb. 13 2018
Sobchak Calls For Ban on Oliver Stone Documentary Ahead of Presidential Elections
Putin Has a Cold, Is Canceling Some Appearances, Kremlin Says
News
Feb. 13 2018
Putin Has a Cold, Is Canceling Some Appearances, Kremlin Says

Latest news

EU Extends Russia Sanctions Over Ukraine Crisis
News
March 12 2018
EU Extends Russia Sanctions Over Ukraine Crisis
Russian Football Boss Runs Onto Field With Gun, Threatens Referee
News
March 12 2018
Russian Football Boss Runs Onto Field With Gun, Threatens Referee
Siberians Use 300 Cars to Recreate Huge Portrait of Putin
Meanwhile…
March 12 2018
Siberians Use 300 Cars to Recreate Huge Portrait of Putin
By Reuters

Most read

News

Russia's Youth Takes the Lead in Countrywide Protests Against Putin

News

Inflated Duck Lands Russian Activist in Jail

News

Navalny Links Kremlin to Trump Campaign Aide Paul Manafort

News

Sexy ‘Graft’ Video May Lead Russia to Block Instagram, YouTube

News

Rogozin Scrubs Social Media Accounts Over Nephew Scandal

News

Russia Accidentally Recognizes Gay Marriage, Couple Says

News

World Cup Fans Allowed to Bring Medical Marijuana to Russia

News

Oligarch 'Sex Huntress' Requests U.S. Asylum After Arrest

Moscow in your inbox