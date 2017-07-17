Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Listings & Guide
20 minutes ago Russian Conglomerate AFK Sistema Announces 3.9Bln Technical Default
3 hours ago Russian Judge Under Fire for Extravagant $2M Wedding Party
6 hours ago Relatives of MH17 Victims Call on Russia to ‘Stop Playing Games’
Russia
Russian Conglomerate AFK Sistema Announces 3.9Bln Technical Default
Russia
Russian Judge Under Fire for Extravagant $2M Wedding Party
Russia
News From Russia: What You Missed on the Weekend
Russia
Relatives of MH17 Victims Call on Russia to ‘Stop Playing Games’
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
Listings & Guide

Putin Offers Revisionist Spin on Ivan the Terrible

July 17, 2017 — 00:00
— Update: 15:06

Putin Offers Revisionist Spin on Ivan the Terrible

July 17, 2017 — 00:00
— Update: 15:06
Ilya Repin's depiction of Ivan the Terrible murdering his eldest son.

During a question and answer session last week, President Vladimir Putin cast doubt on historical accounts that Ivan the Terrible killed his own son.

At a meeting with workers of the Lebedinsky Mining and Processing Company, Putin said the version in which first Russian tsar killed his offspring was created by a Vatican emissary to Moscow in order to discredit the Russian leader.

“Many researchers think that [Ivan] didn’t kill anyone at all,” Putin said, “and that this [story] was concocted by the Papal emissary who came to Russia for negotiations and wanted to turn Orthodox Russia into Catholic Russia.”

Russians Evaluate Ivan the Terrible

It is widely believed that in a fit of rage and paranoia the tsar murdered his son. The incident instigated a succession crisis that plunged the country into prolonged chaos and civil war.

“But after Ivan refused and told him to get lost — several legends began to spring up," Putin continued. "They began to label him `Ivan the Terrible’ — the super cruel person.”

Putin’s comments came during his explanation for why Russia’s history is regularly tarnished abroad.

“What concerns the distortion of our history? This has been a trend throughout the entirety of our history. Why? Because, as Alexander III wrote, ‘our vastness is feared by everyone.’”

Ivan, who ruled from 1530 to 1584 remains one of Russia’s most divisive rulers. Under his reign Russia transformed from a medieval state into a vast empire.

Putin's Distorted History
Related
Moscow
Moscow TV Round-Up: High-Octane Thrills Eclipse New Oliver Stone Documentary
Opinion
Russia's Powerful Pensioners Are Struggling to Control Unruly Youth Online (Op-ed)
Opinion
Putin, Depersonalized: What Does Oliver Stone’s Film Reveal About Russia’s Leader?
Moscow
Moscow Region's Largest Landfill Closed After Complaints to Putin
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+