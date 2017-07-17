Putin Offers Revisionist Spin on Ivan the Terrible

During a question and answer session last week, President Vladimir Putin cast doubt on historical accounts that Ivan the Terrible killed his own son.

At a meeting with workers of the Lebedinsky Mining and Processing Company, Putin said the version in which first Russian tsar killed his offspring was created by a Vatican emissary to Moscow in order to discredit the Russian leader.



“Many researchers think that [Ivan] didn’t kill anyone at all,” Putin said, “and that this [story] was concocted by the Papal emissary who came to Russia for negotiations and wanted to turn Orthodox Russia into Catholic Russia.”