Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Listings & Guide
18 minutes ago Russia’s Most Crooked Streets Are in Sochi
3 hours ago Russian Supreme Court Upholds Bolotnaya Conviction, Ignoring European Court
3 hours ago Kremlin Doesn't Trust Reports that Islamic State Captives Are Russians
World
U.S. Denies Breaking Into Seized Russian Consulate
World
Islamic State Says It Has Captured 2 Russian Soldiers in Syria
World
Russia Threatens to Retaliate Against U.S. Seizure of San Francisco Consulate
World
The Russia Investigation: All the Latest Updates
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
Listings & Guide

Putin Offers New Ambassador Condolences Over Las Vegas Shooting

Oct 3, 2017 — 16:28
— Update: 08:58

Putin Offers New Ambassador Condolences Over Las Vegas Shooting

Oct 3, 2017 — 16:28
— Update: 08:58
Kremlin Press Service

President Vladimir Putin offered newly accredited U.S. Ambassador in Russia Jon Huntsman condolences on Tuesday over the deadly mass shooting in Las Vegas.

Up to 59 people were killed on Sunday night when a gunman opened fire at an outdoor concert from a 32nd floor hotel room. The suspected shooter was later found dead in the room with a cache of weapons.

“I would like to express my utmost and sincere condolences to the people and the administration of your country on the horrendous tragedy,” Putin told Huntsman at a ceremony in the Kremlin receiving foreign ambassadors’ credentials.

Putin also described the mass shooting as “shocking in its cruelty” in a message to U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday.

The Russian Embassy in Washington flew its flag at half-staff on Monday in respect for the mass shooting victims.

State-run RIA Novosti news agency reported that Muscovites laid flowers outside the U.S. Embassy in Moscow.

Nevertheless, Putin referred to the “below-satisfactory” Russian-U.S. relations during Tuesday’s ceremony.

He reiterated the Kremlin’s aspiration to restore ties based on “equality, respect for national interests and non-interference with each other’s internal affairs.”

Related
Russia
New U.S. Ambassador Huntsman Arrives in Russia
World
Enter Huntsman, Trump’s New Man in Moscow
Opinion
On the Day of My Departure (Op-ed)
Russia
At Least Four Injured in Moscow School Shooting
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+