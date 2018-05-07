News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
May 07 2018 - 14:05
By Reuters

Putin Nominates Medvedev for Prime Minister

Dmitry Medvedev and Vladimir Putin

Dmitry Medvedev and Vladimir Putin

Kremlin Press Service

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday put forward Dmitry Medvedev for the post of prime minister, the Kremlin said in a statement on its website.

Medvedev, who had been prime minister since 2012, resigned earlier on Monday along with the rest of the government in line with procedure. Putin was on Monday sworn in for a fourth term.

Medvedev's candidacy still has to be approved by the State Duma, or the lower house of parliament.

