Dec. 13 2018 - 17:12

Putin Makes Vladivostok the Capital of Russia’s Far East, Replacing Khabarovsk

President Vladimir Putin signed a decree Thursday making Vladivostok the capital of Russia’s Far Eastern Federal District, replacing the old capital of Khabarovsk.

In October 2018, the acting governor of Primorsky Krai, Oleg Kozhemyako, proposed to transfer the capital of the Far Eastern Federal District from Khabarovsk to Vladivostok, citing economic incentives.

The proposal was met with criticism by officials in Khabarovsk. Both the mayor of Khabarovsk and the governor of the region publicly expressed their opposition to the proposal.



