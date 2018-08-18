Putin Makes Appearance at Austrian Foreign Minister’s Wedding

Putin arrives in Germany after a stop at an Austrian vineyard to attend Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl's wedding to entrepreneur Wolfgang Meilinger.

Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Saturday for talks about the conflicts in Ukraine and Syria, as well as the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project that has drawn U.S. ire.

Merkel warned on Friday against expecting too much from her discussions with Putin at the government's Meseberg palace, but said the two countries needed to remain in "permanent dialogue" on the long list of problems they face.

"It's a working meeting from which no specific results are expected," she told reporters. The two leaders last met in Sochi in May and struggled to overcome differences.

But both Juergen Hardt, foreign policy spokesman for Merkel's conservative bloc, and Achim Post, a senior member of the Social Democrats (SPD), junior partners in the coalition government, were more upbeat.



"We can be cautiously optimistic," Hardt told the Stuttgarter Zeitung and Stuttgarter Nachrichten newspapers in an interview published on Saturday. "The Russian president has manoeuvred himself into a dead end on Syria and eastern Ukraine, and needs international partners. For that he has to move."

A senior German official told the papers: "There has been some movement," but gave no details.

Post said in a statement that he expected both Merkel and Putin to look for pragmatic solutions based on common interests.

"In a world that is increasingly uncertain, we must speak particularly with difficult partners likeRussia," he said.