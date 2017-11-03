Putin, Jesus And Elon Musk Are Young Russians’ Top Role Models

Young Russians have named President Vladimir Putin, business magnate Elon Musk and Jesus Christ as their main role models — after their parents.

Russia’s most popular social networking site VK in July asked 10,000 14-25 year-olds who had the most positive influence in their life. The majority said their parents were their biggest role models, but a sizeable number said they didn’t look to anyone for inspiration.

The remaining respondents named Jesus Christ, Musk and Putin as their third, fourth and fifth-greatest role models, the RBC business portal reported, citing data from the survey.

The results showed that 93 percent of Russia’s youth use social media networks in some capacity.

Some 64 percent of young Russians get their news from VK, the poll found, followed by other online outlets and social media. Fewer than a quarter of those polled said they trust the information they see on television.

News that Russia’s younger citizens placed Putin on their top five role models list will be welcomed by Kremlin insiders. The Kremlin has struggled to formulate a youth campaign strategy ahead of the 2018 election.

Anti-corruption demonstrations led by opposition leader Alexei Navalny this year drew many younger Russians onto the streets.