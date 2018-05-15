News By Reuters

Putin Inaugurates Russia's Bridge to Crimea with Truck Ride

Sergei Bobylev / TASS

Russian President Vladimir Putin, driving a truck, unveiled the auto section of a new road-and-rail bridge linking Russia to the annexed Crimean peninsula on Tuesday, defying Ukraine which said the move showed cynical disregard for international law. Putin, at the wheel of a heavy KAMAZ truck, drove the full 19 km (12 miles) across the bridge from the Kerch Strait, which some Russians call "Putin's bridge" and which is designed to link Crimea into Russia's transport network.

Read More Gallery: The Making of the Crimean Bridge

At a ceremony broadcast live on state TV, Putin, dressed in blue jeans, was met by cheering workers on the Crimean side after driving the orange-coloured truck across the bridge in a small convoy of vehicles. "At last, thanks to your talent this project, this miracle has happened," Putin told the crowd of workers. In Kiev, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said: "The illegal construction of the Kerch bridge is the latest evidence of the Kremlin's disregard for international law. "It is particularly cynical that its opening is happening on the eve of the latest anniversary of the deportation of the Crimean-Tatar people by the Stalin regime."

Read More ‘Crimean Bridge’ Tops Online Vote To Name Kremlin’s Mega-Project