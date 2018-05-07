Putin’s Historic Inauguration: Live From Moscow

On Monday, Vladimir Putin was inaugurated as president for the fourth time.



Putin won re-election overwhelmingly in March, extending his grip over Russia for six more years. By the end of his fourth term, he will have ruled over the country for 24 years, making him Moscow's longest-serving leader since Soviet dictator Josef Stalin.

The ceremony, which is taking place in the Grand Kremlin Palace, began at noon, local time. You can follow a live translation on several state media channels, including Channel One.

Following the ceremony and a short speech, Putin is expected to name the new prime minister. There is little doubt that the incumbent Dmitry Medvedev will hold on to his post.