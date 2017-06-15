Putin Stops Short of Confirming Re-Election Campaign

Oliver Stone Has Launched Putin’s Re-Election Campaign
23 hours ago
Russian journalists were obliged to wait until Putin opened up to a complete stranger — a foreigner — to report that he was a happy and loving grandfather.
Weber-Mahler’s comic opera about mistaken identities and misguided love. Directed and choreographed by Mikhail Kislyarov. Read more
Russia Day in Protests
Chekhov Theater Festival
Fusing Korean traditional dance and live music inspired by ancient Korean song (poomba) choreographer Jae-Duk Kim and his group of dancer/musicians reshape the past to explore the future. Production of highly acclaimed across Europe Korean Dance Company Modern Table. Details and tickets at https://www.chekhovfest.ru/en Read more