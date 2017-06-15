Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
City Listings & Guide
30 minutes ago Putin Stops Short of Confirming Re-Election Campaign
7 hours ago Kamchatka Villagers Warned After Volcano Erupts in Russia's Far East
1 day ago Video: Firefighters Extinguish Blaze at Russian World Cup Stadium
Russia
Kamchatka Villagers Warned After Volcano Erupts in Russia's Far East
Russia
Oliver Stone Has Launched Putin’s Re-Election Campaign
Russia
Video: Firefighters Extinguish Blaze at Russian World Cup Stadium
Russia
Sanctions Are Result of West's 'Contempt' For Slavs, says Russian Official
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
Listings & Guide
30 minutes ago Putin Stops Short of Confirming Re-Election Campaign
7 hours ago Kamchatka Villagers Warned After Volcano Erupts in Russia's Far East
1 day ago Video: Firefighters Extinguish Blaze at Russian World Cup Stadium

Putin Stops Short of Confirming Re-Election Campaign

June 15, 2017 — 17:30
— Update: 17:55

Putin Stops Short of Confirming Re-Election Campaign

June 15, 2017 — 17:30
— Update: 17:55
Kremlin Press Service

At his annual "Direct Line" question and answer session broadcast live on television, Russian President Vladimir Putin stopped short of announcing he will run for the presidency in elections scheduled for March.

“First, I am still in the office,” Putin said in response to a question about his potential successor. He then said that only voters can decide who will lead a town, a region or the country.

The Russian president did not specify when Russians would select his successor, in 2018 or 2024.

Asked what the goals of the next presidential term Putin should be, Putin answered “growth of Russian citizens’ income” and “dismantling barracks and dilapidated housing.” 

“It all can be achieved if we will develop national economy at the requisite speed,” he said.

The Russian president said he has nothing against legal “political longevity” in a separate comment.

If Putin successfully runs for the presidency in 2018, he will have remained in power for 24 years, exceeding the term of any Russian leader since Josef Stalin.

Putin did not confirm whether he will run for the presidency next year or whether he would host "Direct Line again."

 “If I have one," the president said, "it will be direct.”

Related
Russia
Russian Billionaire Posts 'Loser' Rant Against Opposition's Navalny
Russia
Chechen Leader Kadyrov Says His Underage Children Earn More Than Putin
Russia
Gang Attacks Navalny Campaign's Landlord in Siberia
Opinion
France-Russia: An Improbable Reset That Quickly Turned Sour

Oliver Stone Has Launched Putin’s Re-Election Campaign

23 hours ago

Russian journalists were obliged to wait until Putin opened up to a complete stranger — a foreigner — to report that he was a happy and loving grandfather.

7 hours ago

Kamchatka Villagers Warned After Volcano Erupts in Russia's Far East

1 day ago

Video: Firefighters Extinguish Blaze at Russian World Cup Stadium

1 day ago

Russian Parliament Approves Controversial Housing Demolition Program

1 day ago

Sanctions Are Result of West's 'Contempt' For Slavs, says Russian Official

1 day ago

Audience Rehearse at Health Resort Ahead of Live Show with Putin

2 days ago

Disgraced EuroMaidan Special Forces Reappear at Moscow Protests

7 hours ago

Kamchatka Villagers Warned After Volcano Erupts in Russia's Far East

1 day ago

Video: Firefighters Extinguish Blaze at Russian World Cup Stadium

1 day ago

Russian Parliament Approves Controversial Housing Demolition Program

7 hours ago

Kamchatka Villagers Warned After Volcano Erupts in Russia's Far East

1 day ago

Video: Firefighters Extinguish Blaze at Russian World Cup Stadium

1 day ago

Russian Parliament Approves Controversial Housing Demolition Program

17 hours ago

17 hours ago

‘The Audience’: Translating Queen Elizabeth II into Russian

The Theater of Nations brings Buckingham Palace back to the heart of Moscow with a Russian adaptation of Peter Morgan's West End hit.

17 hours ago

17 hours ago

‘The Audience’: Translating Queen Elizabeth II into Russian

The Theater of Nations brings Buckingham Palace back to the heart of Moscow with a Russian adaptation of Peter Morgan's West End hit.

17 hours ago

17 hours ago

‘The Audience’: Translating Queen Elizabeth II into Russian

The Theater of Nations brings Buckingham Palace back to the heart of Moscow with a Russian adaptation of Peter Morgan's West End hit.

Opera

The Three Pintos

Thu. Jun. 15 Fri. Jun. 30
Pokrovsky Chamber Musical Theater
06:00 p.m.

Weber-Mahler’s comic opera about mistaken identities and misguided love. Directed and choreographed by Mikhail Kislyarov. Read more

Read more

7 hours ago

Kamchatka Villagers Warned After Volcano Erupts in Russia's Far East

1 day ago

Video: Firefighters Extinguish Blaze at Russian World Cup Stadium

1 day ago

Russian Parliament Approves Controversial Housing Demolition Program

6 hours ago
By Vladimir Frolov
Vladimir Frolov
By Vladimir Frolov

New U.S. Sanctions on Russia Jeopardize Trump - Putin Dialogue (Op-ed)

By Vladimir Frolov
By Vladimir Frolov
6 hours ago

President Putin has two options: retaliate in kind, and forfeit hopes for repairing ties with Washington, or risk being exposed as weak in defense of Russia’s interests.

Print edition — today

June 15

Videogames; Protests; Confederations Cup

1 day ago

Moscow: News and Openings

1 day ago

From a jazz club to a new creative space at a former bread factory: all the most interesting openings in Moscow

1 day ago

Moscow: News and Openings

1 day ago

From a jazz club to a new creative space at a former bread factory: all the most interesting openings in Moscow

1 day ago

Moscow: News and Openings

1 day ago

From a jazz club to a new creative space at a former bread factory: all the most interesting openings in Moscow

Russia Day in Protests

2 days, 4 hours ago
The protests coincided with “Russia Day,” a national holiday.

1 day, 4 hours ago

Sanctions Are Result of West's 'Contempt' For Slavs, says Russian Official

1 day, 7 hours ago

Audience Rehearse at Health Resort Ahead of Live Show with Putin

2 days, 2 hours ago

Disgraced EuroMaidan Special Forces Reappear at Moscow Protests

2 days ago

IQ Wine Bar: A Test of Intelligence

The menu promised tapas and expert recommendations – but where was the sommelier?

see more

2 days ago

IQ Wine Bar: A Test of Intelligence

The menu promised tapas and expert recommendations – but where was the sommelier?

2 days ago

Quiet City

For Tommy Yang, Moscow is a far cry from Beijing.

2 days ago

IQ Wine Bar: A Test of Intelligence

The menu promised tapas and expert recommendations – but where was the sommelier?

New issue — today

June 15

Videogames; Protests; Confederations Cup
1 day ago
By Mikhail Fishman
Mikhail Fishman
By Mikhail Fishman

In Russia, Mass Protests Again Become a Political Reality

By Mikhail Fishman
Mikhail Fishman
By Mikhail Fishman
1 day ago

In the last few months, Navalny has taken a quantum leap, establishing himself as the only true and energetic opponent of Putin ...

2 days ago

More Than 1000 Detained as Anti-Corruption Protests Sweep Russia

2 days ago

U.S. Senate Proposes New Sanctions on Russia

3 days ago

Thousands Take to Moscow Streets, Hundreds Detained

6 days ago

MMA Champion Amriev is taken to Chechnya

1 week ago

Foreign Minister Says Russia Won't End Travel for Europeans

1 week ago

Russian Social Network Now Allows Political Advertising - but There's a Catch

Thu. Jun. 15

More events
Blue Soup Exhibition
Ju Percussion Group: Mulan Theater
Poulenc: Chronotope Concert
Opus No. 7 Theater
The Dark Knight Cinema
Rabin in His Own Words Cinema

2 days ago

More Than 1000 Detained as Anti-Corruption Protests Sweep Russia

2 days ago

U.S. Senate Proposes New Sanctions on Russia

3 days ago

Thousands Take to Moscow Streets, Hundreds Detained

6 days ago

MMA Champion Amriev is taken to Chechnya

1 week ago

Foreign Minister Says Russia Won't End Travel for Europeans

1 week ago

Russian Social Network Now Allows Political Advertising - but There's a Catch

1 day ago

Sanctions Are Result of West's 'Contempt' For Slavs, says Russian Official

1 day ago

Audience Rehearse at Health Resort Ahead of Live Show with Putin

2 days ago

Disgraced EuroMaidan Special Forces Reappear at Moscow Protests

Quiet City

2 days ago
For Tommy Yang, Moscow is a far cry from Beijing.

Andrei Zvyagintsev’s ‘Loveless’: A Film for Self-Reflection

3 days ago
“Loveless,” Russian director Andrei Zvyagintsev’s new film, has already won ...

Quiet City

2 days ago
For Tommy Yang, Moscow is a far cry from Beijing.
From our partners
How to discover Moscow from a bird's eye view? CITY SPACE BAR as a viewpoint
'Always Ready!' 95 Years of the Soviet Union's Pioneers
Cheaper Than Ever Before: In Moscow, Fierce Competition Between App Providers Is Driving Taxi Fares Down
7 Outdoor Activities To Keep You in Shape in Moscow This Summer

Dance

Modern Table: Darkness Poomba

Chekhov Theater Festival

Fri. Jun. 23 Fri. Jun. 23
Mossovet Theater
06:00 p.m.

Fusing Korean traditional dance and live music inspired by ancient Korean song (poomba) choreographer Jae-Duk Kim and his group of dancer/musicians reshape the past to explore the future. Production of highly acclaimed across Europe Korean Dance Company Modern Table. Details and tickets at https://www.chekhovfest.ru/en Read more

Read more

3 days ago

3 days ago

Andrei Zvyagintsev’s ‘Loveless’: A Film for Self-Reflection

“Loveless,” Russian director Andrei Zvyagintsev’s new film, has already won over the critics, winning the jury ...

3 days ago

3 days ago

Russia Is Becoming a Cryptocurrency Haven

The Rise of Bitcoin: Why Russia thinks its future is crypto

Most Read

New U.S. Sanctions on Russia Jeopardize Trump - Putin Dialogue (Op-ed)

‘The Audience’: Translating Queen Elizabeth II into Russian

Oliver Stone Has Launched Putin’s Re-Election Campaign

Moscow: News and Openings
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+