News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
News
Sept. 03 2018 - 12:09
By Bloomberg

Putin Gets Love From New State TV Show as Poll Ratings Slide

Kremlin.ru

Russian state television started a new weekly show devoted to Vladimir Putin, lauding the president’s leadership qualities, physical energy and attentiveness to public needs.

The first hour-long episode of “Moscow. Kremlin. Putin” broadcast in prime time on Rossiya-1 TV on Sunday featured breathless commentary on Putin’s meetings and visits in the past week, including footage of him on vacation in Siberia and meeting with students in Sochi. A discussion on a controversial pension reform that has dented Putin’s popularity praised the president’s sense of responsibility in tackling the issue, while failing to mention protests attended by thousands of Russians in major cities.

“Putin doesn’t only love children, he loves people in general,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told host Vladimir Soloviev during a segment on the president’s attitude to Russia’s young. “He’s a very human person.”

Peskov, who also said that Putin, 65, exercises for 90 minutes daily, said the program would attempt to show how the president’s week went. The new addition to the program schedule appeared even as state TV’s daily news broadcasts are already dominated by coverage of Putin’s activities. It debuted as Putin’s popularity has slumped to its lowest in seven years over the proposal to raise the pension ages for men and women.

Read More
1 in 2 Russians Say They’re Ready to Join Pension Protests — Poll

Ratings Slump

Some 89 percent of Russians oppose the plan, according to a Levada Center poll in July, which also found that Putin’s approval rating had fallen to 67 percent from 79 percent in May. Putin sought to appease public anger by softening aspects of the reform in a televised address to the nation last week.

A report on Putin hiking and boating in Russia’s remote Tuva Republic with Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu emphasized his physical fitness, a theme also stressed by the TV channel’s correspondent assigned to accompany the president on visits as he crisscrossed the country from Siberia through Moscow to Sochi on the Black Sea.

“I don’t really understand how such a schedule is maintained, such a marathon,” marveled Pavel Zarubin to Soloviev. “It’s physically very difficult.”

The president, agreed Soloviev, “is in great physical shape.”

Tolstoy and Gogol Banned as ‘Too Adult’ for Elementary Students
News
Aug. 07 2018
Tolstoy and Gogol Banned as ‘Too Adult’ for Elementary Students
Putin Makes Appearance at Austrian Foreign Minister’s Wedding
News
Aug. 18 2018
Putin Makes Appearance at Austrian Foreign Minister’s Wedding
Putin and Merkel, Pushed Together by Trump, Talk Syria, Pipeline
News
Aug. 19 2018
Putin and Merkel, Pushed Together by Trump, Talk Syria, Pipeline

Latest news

Russian Bank Apologizes After CEO Calls UK's Boris Johnson A 'Jerk'
News
Sept. 04 2018
Russian Bank Apologizes After CEO Calls UK's Boris Johnson A 'Jerk'
Russian State Media Accuses Anime of Promoting Child Suicide
News
Sept. 03 2018
Russian State Media Accuses Anime of Promoting Child Suicide
Siberian Transport Police Show Off Dance Moves in New Music Video
Meanwhile…
Sept. 03 2018
Siberian Transport Police Show Off Dance Moves in New Music Video
By Bloomberg

Most read

News

Russia Masses Naval Forces in Syria in Anticipation of Possible U.S. Attack

News

Putin Gets Love From New State TV Show as Poll Ratings Slide

News

Russia’s First Gay Married Couple Vows Never to Come Home

News

Russia-Backed Separatist Leader Zakharchenko Killed in Donetsk

News

Russia to Stop Transporting U.S. Astronauts to Space After 2019, Official Says

Sign up for our weekly newsletter