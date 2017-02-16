Foreign Powers Targeting Russia 'From Outside and Within' — Putin

Foreign powers are attempting to destabilize Russia from outside and within, Russian President Vladimir Putin has claimed.

Speaking at a board meeting of Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB), Putin said NATO's growing presence on Russia's borders was proof that the West wanted to draw Russia into a confrontation. He also dismissed the organization's decision to categorize Russia as a “major security threat” saying the move was a ruse to justify extending NATO's influence.

The president also said Ukraine was another threat which wanted to draw Moscow into a military confrontation. He accused Kiev of trying to disrupt peace negotiations by aggravating conflict in the Donbass region.

“[The Ukrainian authorities] speak openly about carrying subversive activities, including in Russia," he said. "It is a cause for concern."