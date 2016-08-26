Putin Fires Top Generals From Russian Investigative Committee

Russian President Vladimir Putin has
fired two top-ranking generals from the country's Investigative
Committee.
Major-General Dmitry Shershakov, the
Deputy Head of the Main Directorate's Commission for Combating
Corruption, and Vitaly Frolov, the First Deputy Head of the
Investigative Committee Oversight Commission, were both pushed from their posts on Friday.
Russia's Investigative Committee has
come under particular scrutiny following the arrest of several top
officials on charges of corruption.
On July 19, Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) arrested several employees
of the Investigative Committee's Moscow branch, including its deputy head Denis Nikandrov.
Nikandrov currently stands accused of receiving a $1 million dollar bribe
in connection with a case against notorious crime boss Shakro
Molodoi, or Young Shakro.
The branch's Head
of Security Mikhail
Maksimenko, and his deputy Alexander
Lamonov, were also arrested
on corruption charges.
The
chairman of Russia’s Investigative Committee, Alexander
Bastrykhin, condemned the officials as
“betrayers,” who had "besmirched" the reputation of colleagues, the Rossiskaya Gazeta newspaper reported at the time.
Shakro Molodoi was arrested
on June 11 on charges of extorting money from the owner of the
Elements restaurant in Moscow, after a violent shootout in December
2015 left two dead.
