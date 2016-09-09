Russia
29 minutes ago Putin Fires Children's Ombudsman Astakhov
1 hour ago Gref Predicts Russia's Sberbank Will Computerize 80% of Decisions by 2021
1 hour ago Russia Deploys Amphibious Troops to Guard Kerch Bridge – Report
Russia Deploys Amphibious Troops to Guard Kerch Bridge – Report
Greenpeace Says Cossack Group Blocked Volunteer Firefighters in Kuban
Plagiarists in High Places Might Sooner Breathe Easier
Russia to Criminalize Doping by 2017

Putin Fires Children's Ombudsman Astakhov

Sep. 09 2016 — 12:35
Update: 13:03

Putin Fires Children's Ombudsman Astakhov

Sep. 09 2016 — 12:35
— Update: 13:03
Pavel Astakhov Kremlin Press Service

Russia's children's ombudsman, Pavel Astakhov, has been dismissed from his post by Russian President Vladimir Putin after months of mounting public pressure.

Astakhov triggered widespread outrage across Russia in June when he asked a young survivor of a boating disaster: “How was your swim?”

The accident at a Karelian summer camp had claimed the lives of 14 children.

Russian media reported in July that Astakhov was to leave his post after “a brief holiday” when a public petition calling for his resignation gathered more than 150,000 signatures.

He is to be replaced by Anna Kuznetsova, the president of children's charity Pokrov.”

Pokrov runs projects in support of families with disabled children, large families, and families who wish to adopt. It also runs an anti-abortion program.

Doug Hall's 'Moscow Metamorphosis': 10 Years On
4 days, 2 hours ago
A decade ago, when we formed the Moscow Architecture Preservation Society (MAPS), most of us weren't even thirty. We founded the group to stop a ...

Best of Moscow: City Day Celebrations
The phrase spoiled for choice springs to mind when it comes to making plans for the upcoming weekend in Moscow. The city will be celebrating its 869th birthday with a spectacular array of festivals, events, concerts and excursions — not to mention fireworks. We've rummaged through our full to bursting inbox to come up with the highlights of the program: from free concerts to kids' programs and much, much more.

