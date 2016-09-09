Putin Fires Children's Ombudsman Astakhov

Russia's children's ombudsman, Pavel Astakhov, has been dismissed from his post by Russian President Vladimir Putin after months of mounting public pressure.

Astakhov triggered widespread outrage across Russia in June when he asked a young survivor of a boating disaster: “How was your swim?”

The accident at a Karelian summer camp had claimed the lives of 14 children.



Russian media reported in July that Astakhov was to leave his post after “a brief holiday” when a public petition calling for his resignation gathered more than 150,000 signatures.



He is to be replaced by Anna Kuznetsova, the president of children's charity “Pokrov.”



Pokrov runs projects in support of families with disabled children, large families, and families who wish to adopt. It also runs an anti-abortion program.

