1 hour ago Putin Fires 10 More Law Enforcement and Security Service Generals
2 hours ago Belarus Suspends Controversial 'Parasite Tax' After Protests
Goodbye, Khrushchev! Moscow To Bid Farewell To Post-War Housing Blocks
Aircraft Warned After Russian Volcano Throws Plumes of Ash
No Drama. Vladimir Putin's Re-Election Dilemma
1917, Tweeted: Chronicle of the Russian Revolution (Part 6, Feb. 28 - March. 5)
1 hour ago Putin Fires 10 More Law Enforcement and Security Service Generals
Putin Fires 10 More Law Enforcement and Security Service Generals

March 9, 2017 — 17:29
— Update: 17:39

Kremlin Press Service

President Vladimir Putin has continued his cull of senior security and law enforcement officials, dismissing ten Interior Ministry, Investigative Committee and Federal Penitentiary Service generals on March 9. 

The order, published on the government's official information website, gave no clear explanation for the firings, the RBC news agency reported.

Four of the generals were Interior Ministry officials in the Volga federal district and the Samara, Nizhny Novgorod and Vologda regions. One headed of ministry's university in Moscow. Two generals came from the Investigative Committee — one from Primorsky Krai and the other from the national headquarters. The list also includes three penitentiary service generals.

Following the announcement, Mark Galeotti, an expert on the Russian security services, wrote on Twitter that the firings were part of "the usual churn," rather than a larger purge.

In February, Putin dismissed 16 generals from the Interior Ministry, the Emergency Services Ministry and the Investigative Committee. The move sparked speculation that the Russian president was engaging in a purge of law enforcement and security officials.

No Drama. Vladimir Putin's Re-Election Dilemma

8 hours ago

The forthcoming election will represent a limited — very limited — liberalization. It’s like you’re getting what you want from Putin’s leaving, but without him actually leaving.

4 hours ago

4 hours ago

Goodbye, Khrushchev! Moscow To Bid Farewell To Post-War Housing Blocks

Moscow plans to demolish eight thousand 'Khrushchevki' and re-house 1.6 million people – the population of a small European capital.

Goodbye, Khrushchev! Moscow To Bid Farewell To Post-War Housing Blocks

Moscow plans to demolish eight thousand 'Khrushchevki' and re-house 1.6 million people – the population of a small European capital.

Goodbye, Khrushchev! Moscow To Bid Farewell To Post-War Housing Blocks

Moscow plans to demolish eight thousand 'Khrushchevki' and re-house 1.6 million people – the population of a small European capital.

By Vladimir Frolov
By Vladimir Frolov

Why Trump’s New Ambassador to Russia is a Welcome Choice for the Kremlin

The upcoming appointment of Jon Huntsman, former governor of Utah and previously U.S. ambassador to China, for the role of U.S. ambassador to Russia, if confirmed, will be welcomed by Moscow.

The Women of Russia

1 day, 1 hour ago
Women's Day, which commemorates women's struggle for emancipation, is one of Russia's biggest holidays.

1917, Tweeted: Chronicle of the Russian Revolution (Part 6, Feb. 28 - March. 5)

An avant-garde manifesto is launched. The founder of the Soviet secret police breaks out of prison. Balalaikas apparently sound great.

An avant-garde manifesto is launched. The founder of the Soviet secret police breaks out of prison. Balalaikas apparently sound great.

An avant-garde manifesto is launched. The founder of the Soviet secret police breaks out of prison. Balalaikas apparently sound great.

Opulence, Chechnya's Ruler Has It

Ramzan Kadyrov likes to maintain the appearance that he lives modestly, and he doesn’t like sharing photos that betray his apparently lavish wealth. But we still get sneak peeks.

Opulence, Chechnya's Ruler Has It

Ramzan Kadyrov likes to maintain the appearance that he lives modestly, and he doesn’t like sharing photos that betray his apparently lavish wealth. But we still get sneak peeks.

How Russia Turned on a Teenage Rape Victim

17-year-old Diana S was raped at a party. But much of the Russian public believes she brought it on herself.

Opulence, Chechnya's Ruler Has It

Ramzan Kadyrov likes to maintain the appearance that he lives modestly, and he doesn’t like sharing photos that betray his apparently lavish wealth. But we still get sneak peeks.

By Nikolai Epple
The Hague Effect: Russia to Face Charges of Terrorism in Ukraine

Public discussion of the Ukrainian lawsuit in the International Court of Justice might prove a very effective PR campaign in the promotion ...

How Russia Turned on a Teenage Rape Victim

17-year-old Diana S was raped at a party. But much of the Russian public believes she brought it on herself.

Why Russia's New 'Thaw' Isn't Really a Thaw

Hopes for Russia’s regime softening its grip on political opponents ...

How Russia Turned on a Teenage Rape Victim

17-year-old Diana S was raped at a party. But much of the Russian public believes she brought it ...
