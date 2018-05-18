Putin Favors Status Quo With New Government Lineup

Dmitry Medvedev presents his proposals for a new cabinet to Vladimir Putin / Kremlin.ru

Russian President Vladimir Putin endorsed a new government line-up on Friday at the start of his new term in office, sticking in most cases with the incumbents but elevating two newcomers with ties to the intelligence services.



Dmitry Medvedev, whom Putin had already reappointed as prime minister, proposed the new cabinet at a meeting with Putin in the Black Sea resort of Sochi that was broadcast live on Russian state television.

"Almost all the candidates are well-known people with experience and a good track record at their previous places of work," Putin said.

"I give my approval," he said.

The big-hitters in Putin's team kept their jobs: Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, and Alexander Novak, the country's energy minister who helped mastermind a global deal to prop up crude oil prices.

Maxim Oreshkin, appointed economy minister in late 2016, will retain his job, as will trade and industry minister Denis Manturov, and Sports Minister Pavel Kolobkov.

Medvedev named Yevgeny Zinichev, who served as Deputy Director of Federal Security Service (FSB), as the new emergency minister.

Medvedev put forward the son of FSB chief Nikolai Patrushev, Dmitry, for the job of agriculture minister.

There were no places in the cabinet for Igor Shuvalov and Arkady Dvorkovich, who were deputy prime ministers in the outgoing government. They had positioned themselves as champions of private business, though with limited practical effect.

The currency market reacted negatively to the appointments in the minutes after the lineup was unveiled.

The rouble pared gains and weakened to 62.19 versus the dollar from levels of 62.08 seen before the announcement.

Putin secured a new six-year term in office after more than 70 percent of voters backed him in a March 18 presidential election. He is now in his second consecutive term and his fourth term overall.

Putin was sworn in for the new term in early May and signalled he would keep faith with a policy direction that, among other things, has brought Russia into conflict with the West.

The following is a list of the ministers in the new Russian new government:

Prime Minister

Dmitry Medvedev - 52. Was reappointed to the position he has held since 2012. Served as Russian president from 2008 to 2012.

Deputy Prime Ministers

Konstantin Chuyuchenko - 52, Government Chief of Staff and Deputy Prime Minister. Was Kremlin aide from 2008.

Anton Siluanov - 55, First Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister. Held the finance minister position since the end of 2011.

Dmitry Kobak - 59, Deputy Prime Minister responsible for energy and industry sectors. Has been a deputy prime minister from 2008.

Vitaly Mutko - 59, Deputy Prime Minister responsible for construction and regional development. From 2012 to 2016 was Sports Minister than was appointment to Deputy Prime Minister position later.

Yuri Borisov - 61, Deputy Prime Minister responsible for defense industry complex. Was Deputy Defense Minister since 2012.

Maxim Akimov - 48, Deputy Prime Minister responsible for transport and communications. Was First Deputy Government Chief of Staff in previous government.

Alexei Gordeyev - 63, Deputy Prime Minister responsible for agro-industrial complex. He was Agriculture Minister from 1999 to 2009. After this was governor of Voronezh Region and Putin's Envoy in the Central Russian region.

Tatiana Golikova - 52, Deputy Prime Minister responsible for welfare. Was the head of Russia's Audit Chamber since 2013, also a former Minister of Health and Social Development.

Olga Golodets - 56, Deputy Prime Minister responsible for culture and sport. Was Deputy Prime Minister in the previous government since 2012.

Oleg Trutnev - 62, Deputy Prime Minister responsible for Russian Far East development. Was Deputy Prime Minister since 2013.

Ministers