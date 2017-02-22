Putin Enjoys Popularity Spike in U.S.

Trump’s New National Security Adviser Is No Friend of Russia’s
16 hours ago
Moscow knows little about General McMaster, but isn’t particularly happy with what it does know
Eduard Steinberg. If Water Lives in the Well...
Steinberg’s graphics that has never been displayed before
Drawings, watercolors, gouaches and collages by this prominent avant-garde artist (1937-2012). Read more
The Diplomatic Life of Vitaly Churkin
Retrospective of Naive Art from the 19th to the 21st century includes paintings and graphics by acclaimed avant-garde artists Kazimir Malevich, Mikhail Larionov, Natalya Goncharova, David Burlyuk, conceptialists Ilya Kabakov, Sergei Anufriyev and others. Read more