News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
News
Dec. 20 2018 - 11:12

Putin Eases Restrictions on Political Asylum in Russia

Kremlin.ru

President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree removing 90’s era restrictions on applicants seeking political asylum in Russia, including bans on individuals with a criminal record and applicants from developed democratic countries.

Russia’s rules on granting political asylum are notoriously strict, with only 592 seekers granted refugee status in 2017, when the global number of refugees reached a post-World War II record of 25.4 million.

Read More
Syrian Refugees in Russia Trapped in Legal Limbo

In a new decree published Wednesday, Putin annulled limits that barred applicants from seeking political asylum in Russia since 1997.

“Recent world events, human rights violations and the harassment of journalists and public figures are forcing people to seek refuge outside their countries of residence,” the Kremlin said in a statement announcing the new measures.

The decree will make it possible for Russia to grant asylum to “people coming from a country with developed and well-established democratic institutions.”

Others now eligible for asylum include applicants who have been convicted of crimes that are also recognized as crimes in Russia.

The decree notes that future asylum applications will be reviewed on an individual basis "taking into account the national interests of the Russian Federation."



Latest news

Putin’s Annual Press Conference, Live From Moscow
News
Dec. 20 2018
Putin’s Annual Press Conference, Live From Moscow
Ukraine Vows to Send Warships Back to Azov Despite Russian Capture
News
Dec. 20 2018
Ukraine Vows to Send Warships Back to Azov Despite Russian Capture
U.S. Imposes Fresh Russia Sanctions for Election Meddling
News
Dec. 20 2018
U.S. Imposes Fresh Russia Sanctions for Election Meddling

Most read

Meanwhile…

Russian Authorities Cover Snow in White Paint to Hide Signs of Pollution, Reports

Meanwhile…

Santa Claus Dies at a Party for Kindergarteners in Siberia

News

New Russian Warplanes and Missiles Beat Expectations in Syria, Official Says

News

Russia Won’t Go to War With 'Nazi' Ukraine, Lavrov Says

News

Putin's Ratings in 2018, a Sign of Things to Come? An Interview With Alexei Levinson

Sign up for our weekly newsletter