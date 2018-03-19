News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
March 19 2018 - 16:03
By Reuters

After Landslide Win, Putin Says Russia Does Not Want an Arms Race

Kremlin Press Service

Russia has no desire for a new arms race and will do everything it can to resolve differences with other countries, while defending its national interests, President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.

Putin, at a meeting with the opponents he defeated in Sunday's presidential election, said Russia wanted constructive dialogue with its international partners, though he said they would need to reciprocate, and respect Russia.

By Reuters

