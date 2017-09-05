Putin Denies Embezzlement Case Is Attempt to Silence Serebrennikov

President Vladimir Putin on Monday denied that embezzlement charges against Kirill Serebrennikov were an attempt to silence the high-profile theater director.

If authorities wanted to suppress Serebrennikov’s work, "they would simply not give him any state money,” Putin said at the BRICS summit in China. “That's the end of it.”

The artistic director of Russia’s leading avant-garde theater, the Gogol Center, has been accused of embezzling 68 million rubles ($1.1 million) from Culture Ministry funds in a case that is widely suspected to be politically motivated.