Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Listings & Guide
4 hours ago Rosneft CEO Sechin Taped Ulyukayev Conversations in FSB Bribe Sting
5 hours ago Almost Half of Russians Think Syrian Campaign Should End — Poll
9 hours ago Putin Warns of North Korea Threat But Criticizes Sanctions
Russia
Rosneft CEO Sechin Taped Ulyukayev Conversations in FSB Bribe Sting
Russia
Almost Half of Russians Think Syrian Campaign Should End — Poll
Russia
How Telegram Channeled Russia’s Political Intrigue
Russia
Putin Warns of North Korea Threat But Criticizes Sanctions
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
Listings & Guide

Putin Denies Embezzlement Case Is Attempt to Silence Serebrennikov

Sep 5, 2017 — 13:48
— Update: 13:52

Putin Denies Embezzlement Case Is Attempt to Silence Serebrennikov

Sep 5, 2017 — 13:48
— Update: 13:52
Director Kirill Serebrennikov Nikerichev Andrei / Moskva News Agency

President Vladimir Putin on Monday denied that embezzlement charges against Kirill Serebrennikov were an attempt to silence the high-profile theater director.

If authorities wanted to suppress Serebrennikov’s work, "they would simply not give him any state money,” Putin said at the BRICS summit in China. “That's the end of it.”

The artistic director of Russia’s leading avant-garde theater, the Gogol Center, has been accused of embezzling 68 million rubles ($1.1 million) from Culture Ministry funds in a case that is widely suspected to be politically motivated.

Read more: Serebrennikov’s Lawyer Disowns Open Letter to German Actor

Citing prior criminal cases against the cultural elite, including the deputy director of the Hermitage Museum Mikhail Novikov and former Deputy Culture Minister Grigory Pirumov, Putin asked: “Does anyone working in the cultural sphere get a free pass?”

“The authorities require nothing from Serebrennikov, except for one thing: compliance with the law when using state funds," Putin said, adding the director's guilt could only be determined by the court.

Serebrennikov was sentenced to house arrest in August and could face up to 10 years in prison.

Related
Russia
Former Minister Ulyukayev In Court Over Rosneft Bribe: Day One
Russia
Prominent Russian Director Serebrennikov Detained in Fraud Case
Russia
Prominent Russian Director Serebrennikov Placed Under House Arrest
Russia
Russia's Cultural Elite React to Serebrennikov's Arrest for Fraud
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+