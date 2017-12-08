Putin Crowned SUPERPUTIN at New Art Exhibition in Moscow

President Vladimir Putin’s larger than life persona was elevated to new heights Wednesday with the opening of an art exhibition glorifying the Russian leader’s “superhuman” qualities. The ‘SUPERPUTIN’ exhibition, which opened on the same day that Putin announced his reelection bid, portrays the president as a Roman emperor, Santa Claus, a superhero fighting terrorists during a lunch break and an Olympic athlete shooting a “Putin blaster.” The president is almost guaranteed to win a fourth term in office in next year’s presidential elections, which would extend his rule into 2024. He announced his bid on Wednesday in front of crowds of cheering workers at a car factory in the city of Nizhny Novgorod.

The 30 artists featured in the exhibition were tasked with illustrating Putin’s “unique popularity” and getting to the bottom of “how he is usually seen by people,” the gallery said in an online statement. The exhibition “depicts the current president as a modern superhero...whose many talents and skills can fittingly be characterized as ‘supertalents’ and ‘superpowers.’” Other artworks at the exhibition show the 65-year-old cuddling a leopard, riding in shining armor atop a bear and slamming down judo opponents.

“None of the works here were commissioned, everything was based on inspiration,” Yulia Dyuzheva, an exhibition organizer, was cited as saying by the Vzglyad business newspaper.