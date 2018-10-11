News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
News
Oct. 11 2018 - 10:10

Putin Congratulates Nurmagomedov After McGregor Win, Issues Veiled Warning

Vladimir Putin, Khabib Nurmagomedov and his father / Kremlin.ru

Russian President Vladimir Putin met and congratulated Russia's Khabib Nurmagomedov on Wednesday after he retained his UFC lightweight title against Conor McGregor in a bout overshadowed by a post-fight brawl.

Nurmagomedov's brutal submission victory over Ireland's McGregor on Saturday was followed by fights breaking out in and around the cage. Nurmagomedov jumped out of the cage before leaping feet first at McGregor's team mate and cornerman Dillon Danis.

Read More
Putin Rooted for Nurmagomedov in Fight With McGregor, Kremlin Says

Putin asked Nurmagomedov's father "not to punish him too severely" for the brawl, telling the fighter: “You accomplished the main goal: You won the fight, with confidence and dignity.”

The Russian president went on to call Russia “one big family” in which “we need to avoid going to extremes or making any jumps.”

“But if we are attacked from the outside, then, of course, not only you, but all of us can jump and there’ll be hell to pay,” Putin said.

“But it’s better not to take it to that,” he added.

Reuters contributed reporting.

Why Putin is Rethinking Russia's Crackdown on Social Media Memes (Op-Ed)
Opinion
Sept. 12 2018
Why Putin is Rethinking Russia's Crackdown on Social Media Memes (Op-Ed)
Putin, Xi Make Pancakes and Drink Vodka Together in Vladivostok
Meanwhile…
Sept. 12 2018
Putin, Xi Make Pancakes and Drink Vodka Together in Vladivostok
Russian Footballer Cheryshev Investigated by Spanish Anti-Doping Agency
News
Sept. 13 2018
Russian Footballer Cheryshev Investigated by Spanish Anti-Doping Agency

Latest news

Potential for New Wave of Protests in Russia is Growing, Report Says
News
Oct. 11 2018
Potential for New Wave of Protests in Russia is Growing, Report Says
Russia Hopes U.S. Will Be Understanding About Soyuz Incident
News
Oct. 11 2018
Russia Hopes U.S. Will Be Understanding About Soyuz Incident
Explosives Seized From Jehovah’s Witnesses in Russia, Investigators Claim
News
Oct. 11 2018
Explosives Seized From Jehovah’s Witnesses in Russia, Investigators Claim

Most read

News

Infamous St. Petersburg 'Troll Factory' Set on Fire

News

Deputy Calls on Putin to Resign Before 'Being Dragged Out Feet First'

News

Half of Russian Youth Say They’re Unaware of Stalinist Repressions – Poll

News

Senior Russian Investigator Shot Dead Outside Home

News

Exclusive: Russian Man Identified in Dutch Hacking Probe Played in 'Spy Football Team' — Source

Sign up for our weekly newsletter