News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
News
May 08 2018 - 17:05

Putin Congratulates Armenia’s Opposition Leader-Turned Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan

Nikol Pashinyan

Nikol Pashinyan

Artyom Geodakyan / TASS

Russia’s newly-inaugurated President Vladimir Putin was among the first foreign leaders to congratulate Armenian protest leader Nikol Pashinyan on becoming prime minister on Tuesday.

Armenia’s parliament voted for opposition leader Pashinyan to take the post of Prime Minister, weeks after the politicians spearheaded a popular revolt against Armenia’s longtime leader Serzh Sargsyan. Armenia has relied heavily on Moscow after the Soviet Union’s collapse and houses a Russian military base near its second-largest city of Gyumri.

Read More
New Armenia Will Stay With Russia, If Reluctantly (Op-ed)

“I expect that your work as the head of government will contribute to further strengthening the friendly, allied relations between our countries,” the Kremlin cited Putin as saying in a congratulatory message to Pashinyan Tuesday.

Throughout Armenia's wave of protests, Moscow has remained publicly neutral, and Pashinyan has consistently said he viewed Moscow as a vital ally.

In the lead-up to his election on Tuesday, Pashinyan said that he was committed to staying in an economic bloc and regional collective security organization led by Russia, which is wary of an uncontrolled change of power that would pull the country out of Russia’s orbit.

Pashinyan told the state-run TASS news agency that he hoped to meet Putin on May 14 during a Eurasian Economic Union summit in Sochi.

Reuters contributed reporting to this article.

News From Russia: What You Missed Over the Weekend
News
April 23 2018
News From Russia: What You Missed Over the Weekend
What Does Turmoil in Armenia Spell for Russia? (Op-ed)
Opinion
April 24 2018
What Does Turmoil in Armenia Spell for Russia? (Op-ed)
Why Hasn’t Putin Intervened in Armenia Yet? (Op-ed)
Opinion
April 25 2018
Why Hasn’t Putin Intervened in Armenia Yet? (Op-ed)

Latest news

FIFA Fines Russia Over Racist Chants at France Friendly
News
May 08 2018
FIFA Fines Russia Over Racist Chants at France Friendly
Medvedev Confirmed as Russian Prime Minister in Parliament Vote
News
May 08 2018
Medvedev Confirmed as Russian Prime Minister in Parliament Vote
Medvedev Estimates Putin’s First Decree Will Cost $125Bln by 2024, Media Reports
News
May 08 2018
Medvedev Estimates Putin’s First Decree Will Cost $125Bln by 2024, Media Reports

Most read

News

Russia's Youth Takes the Lead in Countrywide Protests Against Putin

News

Inflated Duck Lands Russian Activist in Jail

News

Sexy ‘Graft’ Video May Lead Russia to Block Instagram, YouTube

Meanwhile…

Russian Plane Loses Gold Bars Worth $378 M After Door Breaks

News

50 Richest Russians Lose Close to $12Bln After Latest U.S. Sanctions

News

Navalny Links Kremlin to Trump Campaign Aide Paul Manafort

News

Rogozin Scrubs Social Media Accounts Over Nephew Scandal

News

Russia Accidentally Recognizes Gay Marriage, Couple Says

Moscow in your inbox