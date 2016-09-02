Russia
Putin Says Compromise With Japan Over Disputed Kuril Islands Is ‘Possible’

Sep. 02 2016 — 22:16
— Update: 22:17

Putin Says Compromise With Japan Over Disputed Kuril Islands Is ‘Possible’

Sep. 02 2016 — 22:16
— Update: 22:17

Russian President Vladimir Putin has suggested a compromise with Japan over the disputed Kuril islands in which neither side would feel like the “winner or the loser.”

The Soviet Union never signed a permanent peace treaty with Japan after the Second World War because of a disagreement over the four islands, currently controlled by Russia, which were seized by Soviet forces at the end of the war.

In an interview published this week with the Bloomberg news agency, Putin said a compromise with Japan would be possible as long as there was a “high level of trust” between the two sides, warning that a settlement was “no closer” now than it was in 1956, when Japan and the Soviet Union reestablished diplomatic relations after the war.

Putin emphasized however that Russia “very much wants to find a solution to this problem with our Japanese friends,” adding that “Russia does not trade in territories.”

“We’re not talking about exchanges or purchases, but a decision whereby neither side feels they are victorious or defeated,” he said.

Putin’s comments on the disputed territories came ahead of a meeting with his Japanese counterpart, Shinzo Abe, as part of the the Far East Economic Forum, which is currently taking place in Vladivostok. Putin pledged to discuss the islands, which Russia calls the South Kurils and Japan calls the Northern territories, during the meeting, along with trade and economic development.  

Russia
Residents of Russia's Kuril Islands to Receive Interest-Free Housing Loans
Russia
Tokyo Protests Russian Detention of Japanese Citizen on Disputed Kuril Islands
4 hours ago
By Alexander Baunov
Alexander Baunov
By Alexander Baunov
Heirless in Tashkent
By Alexander Baunov
Alexander Baunov
By Alexander Baunov
4 hours ago

Change is coming to the regimes of Central Asia, with Uzbekistan only the first state to experience a succession crisis. The departure of a long-standing leader can result in regime consolidation, but a struggle for power can also lead to a period of glasnost and ...

State Duma's bad grandpa; The late Uzbek dictator; Boardroom squabble in European business association

11 hours ago

Street Art Off the Streets at the Moscow Manege

11 hours ago

Brightly-colored, creative and often controversial, street art has historically received the cold shoulder by city authorities — making the arrival of the capital's second street art biennale all the more interesting. We sent our arts reporter to the Moscow Manege to find out more.

11 hours ago

Street Art Off the Streets at the Moscow Manege

11 hours ago

Brightly-colored, creative and often controversial, street art has historically received the cold shoulder by city authorities — making the arrival of the capital's second street art biennale all the more interesting. We sent our arts reporter to the Moscow Manege to find out more.

11 hours ago

Street Art Off the Streets at the Moscow Manege

11 hours ago

Brightly-colored, creative and often controversial, street art has historically received the cold shoulder by city authorities — making the arrival of the capital's second street art biennale all the more interesting. We sent our arts reporter to the Moscow Manege to find out more.

11 hours ago

Rostec Suggests Using Russian Pension Funds to Implement 'Big Brother Law'

Rostec believes that building the infrastructure required to implement Russia's new anti-terror legislation would be a “profitable investment for the Pension Fund of Russia (PFR).” The Industry and Trade Ministry suggested to President Vladimir Putin that the National Informatics Center (NIC), a Rostec subsidiary, be entrusted with implementing the law requiring the storage of phone and Internet communications that was authored by State Duma Deputy Irina Yarovaya and Senator Viktor ...

see more

11 hours ago

Rostec Suggests Using Russian Pension Funds to Implement 'Big Brother Law'

Rostec believes that building the infrastructure required to implement Russia's new anti-terror legislation would be a “profitable investment for the Pension Fund of Russia (PFR).” The Industry and Trade Ministry ...

11 hours ago

Aging Rebel: Vladimir Zhirinovsky Is Enjoying Another Moment

“All of humanity knows me,” he says. “My name is in encyclopedias, in registers and databases. Books have been written, films recorded. I’m ...

11 hours ago

Rostec Suggests Using Russian Pension Funds to Implement 'Big Brother Law'

Rostec believes that building the infrastructure required to implement Russia's new anti-terror legislation would be a “profitable investment for the Pension Fund of Russia (PFR).” The Industry and Trade Ministry suggested to President Vladimir Putin that the National Informatics Center (NIC), a Rostec subsidiary, be entrusted with implementing the law requiring the storage of phone and ...

Doug Hall’s ‘Moscow Metamorphosis’: 10 Years On
3 hours ago
A decade ago, when we formed the Moscow Architecture Preservation Society (MAPS), most of us weren’t even thirty. We founded the group to stop a ...

3 hours ago

Blogger Who Filmed Himself Playing Pokemon Go at a Cathedral Could Face Prison

3 hours ago

A Death Foretold: World Made to Wait for Confirmation of Karimov's Death

5 hours ago

Opposition Leader Is Attacked in Nizhny Novgorod While Filming Nemtsov Documentary

Aging Rebel: Vladimir Zhirinovsky Is Enjoying Another Moment

“All of humanity knows me,” he says. “My name is in encyclopedias, in registers and databases. Books have been written, films recorded. I’m happy, I’m satisfied.” For better or worse, ...

1 day ago

Down, Down, Down: Why Russia’s Ruling Political Party Keeps Losing Support
With little over two weeks left until Russia stages a parliamentary vote, ruling party United Russia is struggling to reverse a downward trend.

1 day ago

Down, Down, Down: Why Russia’s Ruling Political Party Keeps Losing Support
With little over two weeks left until Russia stages a parliamentary vote, ruling party United Russia is struggling to reverse a downward trend.

8 hours ago
By Vladimir Frolov
Vladimir Frolov
By Vladimir Frolov
The Final Encounter: Obama and Putin Meet for the Last Time
By Vladimir Frolov
Vladimir Frolov
By Vladimir Frolov
8 hours ago

Russian President Vladimir Putin heads to the G20 summit in Hangzhou, China, on Sept. 4 to lock in his geopolitical gains in ...

Best of Moscow: Celebrating a Multicultural City
1 day ago
This week we’ve pounded the pavements in a bid to explore the city from a different perspective. Whether it’s enjoying delicious food, discovering ...
Best of Moscow: Celebrating a Multicultural City
1 day ago
This week we’ve pounded the pavements in a bid to ...
Aging Rebel: Vladimir Zhirinovsky Is Enjoying Another Moment
11 hours ago
“All of humanity knows me,” he says. “My name is in encyclopedias, in registers and databases. Books have ...
