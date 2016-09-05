Russia
21 seconds ago Putin Labels Russian Baltic Threat as 'Nonsense'
2 hours ago Rosstat Proposes Compulsary Russian Census Participation
5 hours ago Putin, Obama Discuss Ukraine on the Sidelines of G20 Summit
Putin, Obama Discuss Ukraine on the Sidelines of G20 Summit
Russia and U.S. Fail to Reach Syria Ceasefire Agreement
Uzbekistan Buries President Karimov
Putin Says Compromise With Japan Over Disputed Kuril Islands Is ‘Possible’

Putin Labels Russian Baltic Threat as 'Nonsense'

Sep. 05 2016 — 17:30
— Update: 17:30

Putin Labels Russian Baltic Threat as 'Nonsense'

Sep. 05 2016 — 17:30
— Update: 17:30

Russian President Vladimir Putin has dismissed fears of a Russian threat to the Baltic states as “complete nonsense.”

Speaking in an interview with the Bloomberg news agency, Putin claimed that “all straight-thinking people in politics understand that notions of a Russian threat to, let’s say, the Baltic States, are complete nonsense.”

“Yes, we are a nuclear power, but do you really think that we are planning to capture the Baltic using nuclear weapons or something?", Putin said. “It’s just nonsense.”

The Russian president admitted that the country wanted "more substantial” economic influence in cross-border cooperation, but refuted claims that Russia wanted to gain new territory, asking “as if we need any more?”

Putin maintained that Russia “has practiced and will continue to practice an absolutely peaceful foreign policy, aimed at cooperation," and that the country's foreign policy was driven by “the conviction that you must not resist the will of the people.”

The president also criticized the international community's refusal to recognize Crimea as Russian following its annexation from Ukraine. The peninsula was officially incorporated into Russian territory following a highly-disputed referendum in 2014.

“So in one place, Kosovo [which declared independence from Serbia following a referendum in 1991], you can accept the will of the people, but not here [in the case of Crimea],” Putin said, calling Western nations’ stance on Crimea “political gamesmanship.”

Putin, Obama Discuss Ukraine on the Sidelines of G20 Summit

5 hours ago

Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Barack Obama met on the sidelines of the G20 summit in China's city of Hangzhou, international news outlets reported Monday. Following the meeting, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told ...

Moscow Restaurants: Superhero Superfood at Groot

Groot is named after the extraterrestrial, tree-like creature featured in the Marvel blockbuster “Guardians of the Galaxy.” According to owner Ovanes Pogosyan, the name was ...

Moscow Restaurants: Superhero Superfood at Groot

Groot is named after the extraterrestrial, tree-like creature featured in the Marvel blockbuster “Guardians of the Galaxy.” According to owner Ovanes Pogosyan, the name was ...

Moscow Restaurants: Superhero Superfood at Groot

Groot is named after the extraterrestrial, tree-like creature featured in the Marvel blockbuster “Guardians of the Galaxy.” According to owner Ovanes Pogosyan, the name was ...

By Vladimir Frolov
The Final Encounter: Obama and Putin Meet for the Last Time
By Vladimir Frolov
3 days ago

Russian President Vladimir Putin heads to the G20 summit in Hangzhou, China, on Sept. 4 to lock in his geopolitical gains in a private meeting with U.S. President Barack Obama before the clock runs out for the Obama administration.

Doug Hall's 'Moscow Metamorphosis': 10 Years On
6 hours ago
A decade ago, when we formed the Moscow Architecture Preservation Society (MAPS), most of us weren't even thirty. We founded the group to stop a ...

Renault Plans Potential $386M Investment in Russian Car Manufacturer AvtoVAZ

5 hours ago

AvtoVAZ, the Russian car manufacturer behind the country's iconic automobile brand Lada, could issue 25 billion rubles ($386 million) in additional shares by December in a bid to secure additional investment from French company Renault. Denis Le Vot, AvtoVAZ Board Deputy Chairman and Renault Group Senior Vice President and Eurasia Region Chairman, said that while he hoped minority shareholders would ...

Political Arena: Russia's Costly Football World Cup Preparations

What St. Petersburg really needs are not schools and hospitals, but a new football stadium. Or such was the message sent to the city’s residents. According to an order published on the administration’s website, some 505 million rubles ($7.8 million) reserved for the construction of six schools in St. Petersburg have been redirected into the city’s new Zenit Arena, the flagship site for Russia’s upcoming 2018 FIFA World Cup. Some ...

Teeter's TV Take-out: The Circus, Afonya and More Moscow TV and Film

It's finally fall, but the darkening days and chillier evenings can be offset by the bright screen and warm colors of Moscow television. ...

7 hours ago

Political Arena: Russia's Costly Football World Cup Preparations

What St. Petersburg really needs are not schools and hospitals, but a new football stadium. Or such was the message sent to the city’s residents. According to an order published on the administration’s website, some 505 million rubles ($7.8 million) reserved for the construction of six schools in St. Petersburg have been redirected into the city’s ...

Teeter’s TV Take-out: The Circus, Afonya and More Moscow TV and Film

It’s finally fall, but the darkening days and chillier evenings can be offset by the bright screen and warm colors of Moscow television. This week’s best from the box include ...

Forgotten in Moscow, Deadly Fire Still Resonates 3,700 km Away
Of 17 Victims, 14 Were from Kyrgyzstan. Authorities Add Print House Owner and Engineer to Wanted List.

Blogger Who Filmed Himself Playing Pokemon Go at a Cathedral Could Face Prison
Police have charged Ruslan Sokolovsky, the video blogger who filmed himself playing Pokemon Go inside a cathedral in ...

A Death Foretold: World Made to Wait for Confirmation of Karimov's Death
Uzbekistan's Cabinet of Ministers has denied there has been any official notification of the death of President Islam ...

Blogger Who Filmed Himself Playing Pokemon Go at a Cathedral Could Face Prison
Police have charged Ruslan Sokolovsky, the video blogger who filmed himself playing Pokemon Go inside a cathedral in ...

A Death Foretold: World Made to Wait for Confirmation of Karimov's Death
Uzbekistan’s Cabinet of Ministers has denied there has been any official notification of the death of President Islam ...

Critic of Chechen Ruler Reported Missing
A prominent critic of Ramzan Kadyrov's regime in Chechnya has gone missing, the newspaper Novaya Gazeta reports.

Donetsk Separatists Open 'Consulate' in the Czech Republic
The red, black, and blue tricolor of the Russian-backed separatists in Ukraine's Donetsk region flutters defiantly in the ...
The Russian Protest Movement: Not Dead, Not Alive, Just Different
2 days ago

There are two widespread misconceptions about protest activity in Russia. The first is that, for some mysterious reason, Russia is exempt from ...

IMAX Film 'A Beautiful Planet' Makes Its Moscow Debut
IMAX Film 'A Beautiful Planet' Makes Its Moscow Debut
Teeter’s TV Take-out: The Circus, Afonya and More Moscow TV and Film
Forgotten in Moscow, Deadly Fire Still Resonates 3,700 km Away

Of 17 Victims, 14 Were from Kyrgyzstan. Authorities Add Print House Owner and Engineer to Wanted ...

Street Art Off the Streets at the Moscow Manege

Brightly-colored, creative and often controversial, street art has historically received the cold shoulder by city authorities ...

