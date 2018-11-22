Putin Calls on Arms Industry to Speed Up Missile Construction

Russia is set to spend close to $120 billion on national defense over the next three years, averaging about $40 billion per year from 2018 to 2020.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has called on weapons manufacturers to speed up the construction of missiles despite their increasing complexity.

Russia Earmarks Almost $120Bln for Defense Over Next Three Years

"We need to shorten the technological production cycle for missiles and armaments," Putin was cited as saying at a defense board meeting Thursday by the Kremlin.

"Moreover, we need to precisely calculate the number of rockets and armaments necessary to guarantee that the army and fleet can fulfil their goals in ensuring the security of the country," he added on his visit to a newly built military innovative science park in southern Russia.

The president called on the national defense industry to take advantage of the state’s investment into modernization and cut costs while not losing a step in production.



“We don’t need proverbial ‘blanks,’ but ‘smart’ and highly precise armaments that strengthen the capabilities of existing and future weapon systems and – I want to point out – allow significant savings.”