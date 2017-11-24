Kremlin Media Claims Putin Calendars Are Big Hit in the UK

Russia's state-run media have turned a generic news story about a 2018 calendar featuring President Vladimir Putin into proof that the Russian leader is revered in the West.

The Daily Mirror tabloid published pictures of a 2018 calendar on Wednesday that features Putin in a variety of action poses.

The gallery linked to an eBay ad saying that 6,000 copies of the calendar had already been shipped worldwide from the Russian city Voronezh.

Screenshots of Russian-language headlines collected by journalist Alexei Kovalev showed that Russian media spun the Daily Mirror story to suggest that the calendars were all the rage in England.

The pro-Kremlin TV channel TsarGrad titled its article "I Got in Line Yesterday" and claimed that there was a "frenzy" for the calendar.

Other headlines boasted that the calendar was a "sales hit" that had "sold out" within days of being released.