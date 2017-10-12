‘Putin Burger’ Waitresses Fired in New York City

Two employees have been fired from a New York City restaurant after they created and filmed a “Putin burger” in celebration of the Russian president's birthday.



The video agency Ruptly, owned by the Kremlin-backed news outlet RT, on Oct. 7 ran a story about Lucy's Cantina Royale in Manhattan, featuring a 1,952-gram burger in honor of Vladimir Putin's birth year.

Perhaps the gram measurement in a country where ounces are used was the first tip-off that the celebration was staged.

When Russian journalist Alexei Kovalev contacted the restaurant, representative Sean Ryan said his establishment “had never in any form celebrated the birthday of Vladimir Putin.” Ryan said that the waitress had “lied about a school film project,” and was suspended pending investigation.

Russian independent channel Dozhd TV confirmed on Wednesday that the employees broadcast by RT offering the burger — Darya Pauto, a bartender, and Tamara Ilizarova, a waitress — had been dismissed.