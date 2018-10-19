News By Reuters

Putin Blames Fatal College Attack in Crimea on Globalization

Sergei Malgavko / TASS

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday blamed a mass shooting at a college in Crimea on globalization, saying a problem that began in the United States had spread around the world through online communities on the Internet. An armed 18-year-old student in the Black Sea port city of Kerch killed 20 people, most of them fellow pupils, and wounded dozens at his college on Wednesday, law enforcement officials said. The suspected attacker was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after an attack that also saw a bomb set off in the college canteen. A second explosive device was found among the suspect's personal possessions.

"By all appearances this is the result of globalization, as strange as that may seem," Putin said at a forum in the Black Sea city of Sochi. "Everything started with well-known tragic events in schools in the United States. Young people with unstable minds create false heroes for themselves," he said. "This means that we all, not just Russia, but we across the world are reacting badly to changing conditions in the world. We are not creating necessary, interesting and useful content for young people," he said.

Grieving residents gathered on Thursday in Kerch, laying flowers and lighting candles to mark a three-day official mourning period declared in the region. Orthodox priests sang prayers in the street, leading a memorial service near the college. "Where were the guards?" a tearful woman at a memorial asked. "Where were the men who were there in large numbers? Why was it children who were shot dead at point blank?"

