Putin Arrives in Magnitogorsk After Deadly Gas Explosion
President Vladimir Putin arrived in the Russian city of Magnitogorsk on Monday after a deadly gas explosion in an apartment building left at least four people dead and dozens unaccounted for, local news agencies reported.
Rescue workers have been scrambling to recover people from the rubble of the partly collapsed building.
