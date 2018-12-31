News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
News
Dec. 31 2018 - 15:12
By Reuters

Putin Arrives in Magnitogorsk After Deadly Gas Explosion

ТАSS

President Vladimir Putin arrived in the Russian city of Magnitogorsk on Monday after a deadly gas explosion in an apartment building left at least four people dead and dozens unaccounted for, local news agencies reported.

Russian Apartment Block Blast Kills 3, Dozens Missing

Rescue workers have been scrambling to recover people from the rubble of the partly collapsed building. 



