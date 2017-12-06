This Is How Russia Is Reacting to Putin's Reelection Bid

“He wants to be in power for 21 years. In my view, that’s a bit much. I suggest we disagree.”

Vladimir Putin announced on Wednesday evening that he will seek a fourth term in presidential elections scheduled for next March in a bid to extend his rule into 2024.

— Ramzan Kadyrov: Leader of Chechnya

"It could not have been otherwise. Today, Russian President Vladimir Putin has no right to abandon the Russian people and state, which the West was waiting for.

"Western European states do not benefit from a strong Russia with a strong leader. Only Putin can repel Russia's enemies. Who else could so bravely and nobly defend the truth and fight injustice in the world? Our President knows that you cannot serve the Motherland temporarily. And his decision pursues only one goal — serving Russia always and with all of one’s heart.

"For us, Vladimir Putin declaring his candidacy for the presidential elections is a historic day for us, a celebratory day."





— Vyacheslav Volodin: State Duma Speaker

"Today's decision was expected. But it was delayed and we began to worry about whether it would be made."

"The decision gives us confidence in the future because our president has proved by all his deeds and service to our country that we achieve a lot. And he, as the head of the state, always in the most difficult times did everything to protect our people and country from problems."