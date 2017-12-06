News
This Is How Russia Is Reacting to Putin's Reelection Bid

Dec 6, 2017 — 18:53
— Update: 20:03

This Is How Russia Is Reacting to Putin's Reelection Bid

Dec 6, 2017 — 18:53
— Update: 20:03
Vladimir Putin / Kremlin Press Service

Vladimir Putin announced on Wednesday evening that he will seek a fourth term in presidential elections scheduled for next March in a bid to extend his rule into 2024. 

This is how Russia is reacting to the news:

— Alexei Navalny: opposition leader, anti-corruption activist and presidential hopeful

“He wants to be in power for 21 years. In my view, that’s a bit much. I suggest we disagree.”

Putin Announces 2018 Presidential Bid, Surprising No One

— Ramzan Kadyrov: Leader of Chechnya

"It could not have been otherwise. Today, Russian President Vladimir Putin has no right to abandon the Russian people and state, which the West was waiting for.

"Western European states do not benefit from a strong Russia with a strong leader. Only Putin can repel Russia's enemies. Who else could so bravely and nobly defend the truth and fight injustice in the world? Our President knows that you cannot serve the Motherland temporarily. And his decision pursues only one goal — serving Russia always and with all of one’s heart.

"For us, Vladimir Putin declaring his candidacy for the presidential elections is a historic day for us, a celebratory day."


Vyacheslav Volodin: State Duma Speaker 

"Today's decision was expected. But it was delayed and we began to worry about whether it would be made." 

"The decision gives us confidence in the future because our president has proved by all his deeds and service to our country that we achieve a lot. And he, as the head of the state, always in the most difficult times did everything to protect our people and country from problems."

Read more: Nobody’s President? Putin Enters the Era of Transition (Op-ed)

Gary Kasparov: opposition activist, former chess grandmaster

“Did he also announce the results? Would save everyone a lot of time and effort.”


Yelena Mizulina: ultra-conservative Russian lawmaker

"His candidacy for Russia’s presidency is especially important because of the difficult geopolitical situation that Russia finds itself in today." 


Irina Rodnina: State Duma deputy and three-time Olympic figure skating champion

“Answer to the IOC.”

Fewer Than 60 Percent of Russians Plan to Vote in 2018 Elections — Poll

 Ksenia Sobchak: presidential candidate

“I do not see any event here. Frankly, we all knew this would come, just as we know that Putin will soon win the election, as always … But at the same time, I believe that we still need to vote and we must speak on behalf of those people who want change. Because, well, we do not have any other ways to say that we exist.”

