Putin, Obama Discuss Ukraine on the Sidelines of G20 Summit

Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Barack Obama met on the sidelines of the G20 summit in China’s city of Hangzhou, international news outlets reported Monday.

Following the meeting, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists that the two delegations had mainly discussed Syria as well as Ukraine, the Interfax news agency reported Monday.



“The meeting took longer than planned, they lingered, discussing Syria, mainly Ukraine,” Peskov said, adding that Obama and Putin spoke privately after the delegations concluded their business.

Putin also met with British Prime Minister Theresa May on Sunday. At this first meeting between Putin and May, the British prime minister said she hoped the two countries could have an open and frank dialogue despite strained relations over Ukraine and British complaints of increasingly frequent flights by Russian bombers near or within British air space, Reuters reported Sunday.

The two leaders discussed security issues, the fight against terrorism, the situation in Syria, air safety and drug trafficking, Russia’s Economic Development Minister Alexei Ulyukaev said after the meeting.

“They have searched for common ground where dialogue can r esume,” Ulyukayev said.



