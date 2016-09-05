Putin, Obama Discuss Ukraine on the Sidelines of G20 Summit

Kremlin Press Service
Russian
President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Barack Obama met on the sidelines of the G20 summit in China’s city of
Hangzhou, international news outlets reported Monday.
Following
the meeting, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists that
the two delegations had mainly discussed Syria as well as Ukraine,
the Interfax news agency reported Monday.
“The
meeting took longer than planned, they lingered, discussing Syria,
mainly Ukraine,” Peskov said, adding that Obama and Putin spoke
privately after the delegations concluded their business.
Putin
also met with British Prime Minister Theresa May on Sunday. At this
first meeting between Putin and May, the British prime minister said
she hoped the two countries could have an open and frank dialogue
despite strained relations over Ukraine and British complaints of
increasingly frequent flights by Russian bombers near or within
British air space, Reuters reported Sunday.
The
two leaders discussed security issues, the fight against terrorism,
the situation in Syria, air safety and drug trafficking, Russia’s
Economic Development Minister Alexei Ulyukaev said after the meeting.
“They
have searched for common ground where dialogue can resume,”
Ulyukayev said.