1 hour ago Putin, Obama Discuss Ukraine on the Sidelines of G20 Summit
3 hours ago Russia and U.S. Fail to Reach Syria Ceasefire Agreement
2 days ago Putin Says Compromise With Japan Over Disputed Kuril Islands Is ‘Possible’
Russia and U.S. Fail to Reach Syria Ceasefire Agreement
Uzbekistan Buries President Karimov
Putin Says Compromise With Japan Over Disputed Kuril Islands Is ‘Possible’
Donetsk Separatists Open 'Consulate' in the Czech Republic

Putin, Obama Discuss Ukraine on the Sidelines of G20 Summit

Sep. 05 2016 — 12:06
— Update: 13:40

Putin, Obama Discuss Ukraine on the Sidelines of G20 Summit

Sep. 05 2016 — 12:06
— Update: 13:40
Kremlin Press Service

Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Barack Obama met on the sidelines of the G20 summit in China’s city of Hangzhou, international news outlets reported Monday.

Following the meeting, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists that the two delegations had mainly discussed Syria as well as Ukraine, the Interfax news agency reported Monday.

“The meeting took longer than planned, they lingered, discussing Syria, mainly Ukraine,” Peskov said, adding that Obama and Putin spoke privately after the delegations concluded their business.

Putin also met with British Prime Minister Theresa May on Sunday. At this first meeting between Putin and May, the British prime minister said she hoped the two countries could have an open and frank dialogue despite strained relations over Ukraine and British complaints of increasingly frequent flights by Russian bombers near or within British air space, Reuters reported Sunday.

The two leaders discussed security issues, the fight against terrorism, the situation in Syria, air safety and drug trafficking, Russia’s Economic Development Minister Alexei Ulyukaev said after the meeting.

“They have searched for common ground where dialogue can resume,” Ulyukayev said.


Political Arena: Russia's Costly Football World Cup Preparations

What St. Petersburg really needs are not schools and hospitals, but a new football stadium. Or such was the message sent to the city’s residents. According to an order published on the administration’s website, some ...

Russia and U.S. Fail to Reach Syria Ceasefire Agreement

Putin Says Compromise With Japan Over Disputed Kuril Islands Is ‘Possible’

Critic of Chechen Ruler Reported Missing

Donetsk Separatists Open 'Consulate' in the Czech Republic

Poland's Defense Minister in 'No Doubt' Russia Responsible for 2010 Polish Plane Crash

Blogger Who Filmed Himself Playing Pokemon Go at a Cathedral Could Face Prison

Renault Plans Potential $386M Investment in Russian Car Manufacturer AvtoVAZ

AvtoVAZ, the Russian car manufacturer behind the country's iconic automobile brand Lada, could issue 25 billion rubles ($386 million) in additional shares by December in ...

Renault Plans Potential $386M Investment in Russian Car Manufacturer AvtoVAZ

AvtoVAZ, the Russian car manufacturer behind the country's iconic automobile brand Lada, could issue 25 billion rubles ($386 million) in additional shares by December in ...

Renault Plans Potential $386M Investment in Russian Car Manufacturer AvtoVAZ

AvtoVAZ, the Russian car manufacturer behind the country's iconic automobile brand Lada, could issue 25 billion rubles ($386 million) in additional shares by December in ...

Russia and U.S. Fail to Reach Syria Ceasefire Agreement

Putin Says Compromise With Japan Over Disputed Kuril Islands Is ‘Possible’

Critic of Chechen Ruler Reported Missing

Russia and U.S. Fail to Reach Syria Ceasefire Agreement

Putin Says Compromise With Japan Over Disputed Kuril Islands Is ‘Possible’

The Final Encounter: Obama and Putin Meet for the Last Time
Russian President Vladimir Putin heads to the G20 summit in Hangzhou, China, on Sept. 4 to lock in his geopolitical gains in a private meeting with U.S. President Barack Obama before the clock runs out for the Obama administration.

Doug Hall’s ‘Moscow Metamorphosis’: 10 Years On
A decade ago, when we formed the Moscow Architecture Preservation Society (MAPS), most of us weren’t even thirty. We founded the group to stop a ...

Donetsk Separatists Open 'Consulate' in the Czech Republic

Poland's Defense Minister in 'No Doubt' Russia Responsible for 2010 Polish Plane Crash

Blogger Who Filmed Himself Playing Pokemon Go at a Cathedral Could Face Prison

Teeter’s TV Take-out: The Circus, Afonya and More Moscow TV and Film

Teeter’s TV Take-out: The Circus, Afonya and More Moscow TV and Film

Teeter’s TV Take-out: The Circus, Afonya and More Moscow TV and Film

It’s finally fall, but the darkening days and chillier evenings can be offset by the bright screen and warm colors of Moscow television. This week’s best from the box include good looks at a Stalin-era circus, Peter the Great eyeing liberal England, the plumber who doomed the Soviet Union and a pair of great artists whom Russians will not soon forget.

Forgotten in Moscow, Deadly Fire Still Resonates 3,700 km Away

Of 17 Victims, 14 Were from Kyrgyzstan. Authorities Add Print House Owner and Engineer to Wanted List.

Forgotten in Moscow, Deadly Fire Still Resonates 3,700 km Away

Of 17 Victims, 14 Were from Kyrgyzstan. Authorities Add Print House Owner and Engineer to Wanted List.

IMAX Film 'A Beautiful Planet' Makes Its Moscow Debut

Every now and then the International Space Station (ISS) becomes visible in the night sky. But few realize that the rapidly orbiting spacecraft ...

Forgotten in Moscow, Deadly Fire Still Resonates 3,700 km Away

Of 17 Victims, 14 Were from Kyrgyzstan. Authorities Add Print House Owner and Engineer to Wanted List.

IMAX Film 'A Beautiful Planet' Makes Its Moscow Debut

Every now and then the International Space Station (ISS) becomes visible in the night sky. But few realize that the rapidly orbiting spacecraft — which to the naked eye looks ...

Street Art Off the Streets at the Moscow Manege
Brightly-colored, creative and often controversial, street art has historically received the cold shoulder by city authorities — making the arrival of the capital's second street art biennale all the more interesting. We sent our arts reporter to the Moscow Manege to find out more.

Street Art Off the Streets at the Moscow Manege
Brightly-colored, creative and often controversial, street art has historically received the cold shoulder by city authorities — making the arrival of the capital's second street art biennale all the more interesting. We sent our arts reporter to the Moscow Manege to find out more.

A Death Foretold: World Made to Wait for Confirmation of Karimov's Death
Uzbekistan’s Cabinet of Ministers has denied there has been any official notification of the death of President Islam ...

Opposition Leader Is Attacked in Nizhny Novgorod While Filming Nemtsov Documentary
Vladimir Kara-Murza, deputy leader of the PARNAS opposition party, says he was attacked earlier today in the city ...

A Death Foretold: World Made to Wait for Confirmation of Karimov's Death
Uzbekistan’s Cabinet of Ministers has denied there has been any official notification of the death of President Islam ...

Opposition Leader Is Attacked in Nizhny Novgorod While Filming Nemtsov Documentary
Vladimir Kara-Murza, deputy leader of the PARNAS opposition party, says he was attacked earlier today in the city ...

Donetsk Separatists Open 'Consulate' in the Czech Republic
The red, black, and blue tricolor of the Russian-backed separatists in Ukraine's Donetsk region flutters defiantly in the ...

Poland's Defense Minister in 'No Doubt' Russia Responsible for 2010 Polish Plane Crash
Antoni Macierewicz, Poland's defense minister, has promised to present a new government report that he says “leaves no ...
The Russian Protest Movement: Not Dead, Not Alive, Just Different
There are two widespread misconceptions about protest activity in Russia. The first is that, for some mysterious reason, Russia is exempt from ...

Rostec believes that building the infrastructure required to implement Russia's new anti-terror legislation would be a “profitable investment for the Pension Fund of ...
Rostec Suggests Using Russian Pension Funds to Implement 'Big Brother Law'
IMAX Film 'A Beautiful Planet' Makes Its Moscow Debut
Street Art Off the Streets at the Moscow Manege

Brightly-colored, creative and often controversial, street art has historically received the cold shoulder by city authorities ...

Aging Rebel: Vladimir Zhirinovsky Is Enjoying Another Moment

“All of humanity knows me,” he says. “My name is in encyclopedias, in registers and databases. ...

