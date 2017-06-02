Putin Asks U.S. Business to Help Restore Dialogue

Speaking today at the International Economic Forum in St. Petersburg, Russian President Vladimir Putin called on American entrepreneurs to help kickstart dialogue between the two countries.

“Help us restore normal political dialogue,” Putin said. “I’m asking the American side on behalf of Russia to help the newly elected President Donald Trump and the administration of the United States.”

Putin indicated that relations between Russia and the U.S. are at their lowest point since the Cold War. Despite the fact that Russia and America maintain dialogue within the G20 or APEC, the "foundation" of cooperation has largely been destroyed, he said.