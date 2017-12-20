News
Business
Opinion
City
Meanwhile...
World Сup
City Listings & Guide
7 hours ago U.S. Slaps Magnitsky Sanctions on Chechen Leader Ramzan Kadyrov Over Gay Purge
9 hours ago Suspected Moscow Terror Plotter Gets 12 Years Behind Bars
9 hours ago Head of FSB Defends Purges, Denounces Traitors on Cheka Anniversary
News
U.S. Slaps Magnitsky Sanctions on Chechen Leader Ramzan Kadyrov Over Gay Purge
News
Suspected Moscow Terror Plotter Gets 12 Years Behind Bars
News
Head of FSB Defends Purges, Denounces Traitors on Cheka Anniversary
News
Crimean Leader Slams UN Human Rights Criticism As 'Propaganda Myths'
News
Business
Opinion
City
Meanwhile...
World Сup
Listings & Guide

Putin Ally Targeted by U.S. Sanctions Buys Winery in Crimea

Dec 20, 2017 — 16:09
— Update: 16:08

Putin Ally Targeted by U.S. Sanctions Buys Winery in Crimea

Dec 20, 2017 — 16:09
— Update: 16:08
A bottling line at the Novy Svet winery, a major Russian manufacturer of sparkling wines (Vladimir Smirnov / TASS)

A billionaire ally of President Vladimir Putin has bought a century-old winery in the Crimean peninsula in  the first major privatization of former Ukrainian state property since the 2014 annexation.

The winery was bought by an entity controlled by Yury Kovalchuk — a man the U.S. calls Vladimir Putin's "personal banker" — who was targeted by sanctions for Russia’s seizure of Crimea from Ukraine.

Read more: U.S. Sanctions Target 20 More Individuals, Russian Ban

Crimean authorities had planned to privatize the famed 140-year-old Novy Svet vineyard since last spring, the RBC business portal reported

Kovalchuk bought Novy Svet for the starting price of 1.5 billion rubles ($26.4 million), Crimean authorities told RBC on Wednesday. 

The state-owned sparkling wine maker was purchased by a company called “Yuzhny Proyekt,” a 100-percent subsidiary of Kovalchuk’s Bank Rossiya. 

Novy Svet’s sparkling wine was served at the coronation of Russia’s last tsar in 1896 and was poured out in the Kremlin to celebrate Crimea’s annexation, RBC reported.

Related
News
Kremlin Reportedly Backs Sacked Official in Ukraine’s Breakaway Luhansk
News
Russian Prosecutors Launch Probe Into Sobchak’s Statements on Crimea
News
New Crimea Railroad Could Cost Russia Extra $1.7 Bln
News
Russia Set to Deploy New S-400 Anti-Aircraft System in Crimea
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+