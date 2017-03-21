Putin Ally Looks to Take Over Aircraft Industry

The Russian government is considering bringing the United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) aerospace conglomerate into the fold of state-owned defense and technology behemoth Rostec. But according to Trade Minister Denis Manturov, the idea is still to be evaluated.

“We have not ruled such a decision out, insofar as there is a trend in this direction,” Manturov say. “There is a great deal of synergy between [Rostec holding] Russian Helicopters and UAC. This will only increase each year due to the optimization of production processes.”

On March 14, Rostec CEO Sergei Chemezov said in an interview with Rossiya 24 that a takeover of UAC would be “expedient, but not for today.” In the meantime, cooperation between Rostec and UAC will be streamlined.