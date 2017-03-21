Russia
7 hours ago Lawyer Hired by Sergei Magnitsky's Mother and William Browder Falls From Fifth Floor of Home
13 hours ago Poor Russian Families Berate a Store Owner for Handing Out Free Bread
15 hours ago Dubrovka Hostage Survivors to Sue Government Over Fatal Raid
Business
British Taxi Service Goes Head to Head With Uber in Russia
Business
Russian Shoe Sales Plummet Amid Economic Crisis
Business
Putin Ally Buys Black Sea Oyster Farm Linked to President
Business
Officials Plan Tax Breaks to Get Russians Saving for Retirement
Putin Ally Looks to Take Over Aircraft Industry

March 21, 2017 — 15:00
— Update: 15:59

Putin Ally Looks to Take Over Aircraft Industry

March 21, 2017 — 15:00
— Update: 15:59

The Russian government is considering bringing the United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) aerospace conglomerate into the fold of state-owned defense and technology behemoth Rostec. But according to Trade Minister Denis Manturov, the idea is still to be evaluated.

“We have not ruled such a decision out, insofar as there is a trend in this direction,” Manturov say. “There is a great deal of synergy between [Rostec holding] Russian Helicopters and UAC. This will only increase each year due to the optimization of production processes.”

On March 14, Rostec CEO Sergei Chemezov said in an interview with Rossiya 24 that a takeover of UAC would be “expedient, but not for today.” In the meantime, cooperation between Rostec and UAC will be streamlined.

Read more: Putin Ally Chemezov Fights to Take Over Defense Industry

Rostec owns around 60-70 percent of the means of aviation component production in Russia. In other words, Rostec supplies UAC with parts like engines, electronics and even landing-gear. UAC’s holdings such as MiG and Sukhoi then assemble planes by using those components.

Kommersant, citing unidentified sources within the government, reported that the idea is occasionally raised, but has traditionally found little support.

Rostec under Chemezov, an old friend of President Vladimir Putin’s, has accumulated around two-thirds of the Russian defense industry's assets under its umbrella. He is known to some insiders as Russia’s "shadow minister of the defense industry."

A leadership shakeup at UAC in Jan. 2015 saw a strong-headed aviation engineer, Mikhail Pogosyan, ousted from his post at the top of the organization. His replacement, former deputy trade minister Yury Slyusar, was seen as a replacement loyal to Chemezov.

Deputy Prime Minister Names Russia's Closest Allies, Forgets to List Putin
Russia
Death of a Rocketman: Who Was Vladimir Evdokimov?

Russian Security Services Allegedly Torture Student for Waving Ukrainian Flag

18 hours ago

He said he was attempting to draw attention to the conditions in his dormitory, not oppose the annexation of Crimea. Law enforcement saw no difference.

Between Russia and Japan: Life on the Kuril Islands

1 day, 8 hours ago
The Moscow Times takes a look at life on the disputed island chain known to Russians as the Southern Kurils, but referred to in Japan ...

British Taxi Service Goes Head to Head With Uber in Russia

Russian Shoe Sales Plummet Amid Economic Crisis

Russia to Pay Off Soviet-era Debt to Bosnia-Herzegovina Within 45 Days

