Putin Admits Russia's Anti-Doping System is a Failure

Russia's anti-doping system failed to find athletes who cheated in international competition by taking performance enhancing drugs, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Wednesday.

Putin said Russia needed to admit that "substantiated cases of doping" had taken place across Russian sport.

"The system of doping control in Russia has failed – and it is our fault. We need to acknowledge that,” he said at a meeting dedicated to the 2019 Universiade Games in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk."It's absolutely unacceptable,."



The president said that Russia was cooperating with the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), and that a new "very efficient" doping control system was currently being developed at Moscow State University.