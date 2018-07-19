Putin Accuses 'Powerful' U.S. Forces of Trying to Derail Trump Summit Success

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday accused forces in the United States of trying to undermine the success of his first summit with U.S. President Donald Trump, but said the two leaders had begun to improve U.S.-Russia ties anyway.

Putin and Trump sat down for their first summit in Helsinki on Monday, an event that sparked a storm of criticism in the United States after Trump refused to blame the Russian leader for meddling in the 2016 U.S. election, something Putin denies.

Trump later said he had misspoken and accused "some people" of hating the fact that he got along with Putin. The White House has been struggling to contain a political outcry and confusion over the summit ever since.

Putin, speaking to Russian diplomats from around the world assembled in Moscow, said on Thursday the Helsinki summit had been successful.

"It was successful overall and led to some useful agreements. Of course, let's see how events will develop further," he said, without disclosing the nature of the agreements he referred to.

However, Putin said "powerful" U.S. forces were trying to sabotage what the summit had achieved.