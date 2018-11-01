Putin Accepts Invitation to Visit Italy

Russian President Vladimir Putin has accepted an invitation to visit Italy, seen as one of the European countries most likely to press for a thaw in relations with Moscow and a lifting of EU sanctions.

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, who leads a government of far right and anti-establishment parties that have pressed for better ties with Russia, visited Moscow last month and invited Putin to Rome as soon as possible. The Kremlin said on Thursday diplomats were now working out a schedule for the visit.

Russia is keen to develop ties with Italy in the hope of ending EU sanctions imposed on Moscow over its 2014 annexation of Ukraine's Crimea region.