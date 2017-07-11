Man Who Reportedly Tried to Kill Putin Appeals for Pardon

A man who was convicted in 2013 for an alleged attempt on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s life has appealed for a pardon, his wife Marina told the Kommersant newspaper.
Kazakhstan national Ilya Pyanzin, who is currently serving his ten-year sentence in the Samara region, has pledged his full support for Putin’s domestic and international policies, including his policy on Syria.
Pyanzin was extradited to Russia in 2012 and sentenced to 10 years in prison in 2013.
The 33-year-old added that he had regretted his “stupid and baseless crime” stressing that he had never been to Russia prior to his incarceration and bore no personal resentment against the Russian president.
Pyanzin admitted that his involvement in the attempt on Putin’s life in 2011 came about “under heavy pressure” from his Chechen friends, who were active members of Islamic extremists groups.
The Chechens had supposedly planned to bomb Putin’s motorcade after assembling explosive devices in a home-based workshop in Odessa, Ukraine.