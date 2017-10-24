Pussy Riot ‘Slightly Occupies’ Trump Tower

Anti-Putin activists with the punk band Pussy Riot unfurled a large banner at Trump Tower in New York on Monday in their latest show of support for a Ukrainian film director jailed in Russia.

Oleg Sentsov is serving a 20-year sentence on charges of masterminding terrorist attacks in the Crimean peninsula annexed by Russia in 2014. The August 2015 ruling was met with criticism from rights groups and filmmakers worldwide.

"We slightly occupied Trump Tower," the group wrote on Twitter on Monday.



Two Pussy Riot activists were briefly detained in the Siberian city of Yakutsk over the summer for unfolding a “Free Sentsov” banner on a bridge near Sentsov’s prison

