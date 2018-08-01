Pussy Riot Pitch Invaders Freed From Jail — Lawyer

Four members of Russia's anti-Kremlin Pussy Riot punk band who staged a pitch invasion during the football World Cup final have been released from police custody after being detained for 16 days, their lawyer said on Wednesday.

The group served a 15-day sentence for running onto the pitch wearing police uniforms during the second half of the game between Croatia and France on July 15, briefly halting play in a stunt they said was meant to promote free speech.

They were due to be freed on Monday, but were immediately detained after being released and held for a further day before being finally let go late on Tuesday, Nikolai Vasilyev, their lawyer, said.

It was unclear whether they will face further charges of disobeying the police and of holding a public event without prior permission, which the police had unsuccessfully tried to pin on them, Vasilyev said.