News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide Community
News
July 31 2018 - 09:07

Pussy Riot Pitch Invaders Detained Immediately After Release

Elmar Kremser / Sven Simon / DPA / TASS

Four members of the Pussy Riot protest group who interrupted the World Cup final in Moscow this month were detained on Monday immediately after their release from serving 15-day jail sentences.

Russia's Interior Ministry released no statements on the matter, but the group is expecting to be held another 24 hours, Verzilov, one of the arrested activists, said on his Twitter account.

Read More
Pussy Riot Protesters Jailed for World Cup Final Pitch Invasion

A Moscow court handed down the initial 15-day sentences a day after the four — Veronika Nikulshina, Olga Pakhtusova, Olga Kurachyova and Pyotr Verzilov — ran onto the pitch during a match between France and Croatia, wearing fake police uniforms.

The band said their stunt, which held up the game only briefly, was meant to promote freedom of speech and condemn policies of FIFA, football's global governing body.

The band's members were also jailed in 2012 for staging a protest against Russian President Vladimir Putin in a church and the group has since become a symbol of anti-Kremlin direct action.

Reuters contributed reporting.

Who Can Protest Russia's Pension Reforms the Loudest? (Op-ed)
Opinion
July 02 2018
Who Can Protest Russia's Pension Reforms the Loudest? (Op-ed)
Pussy Riot Activist Fined for Avoiding Community Service
News
July 11 2018
Pussy Riot Activist Fined for Avoiding Community Service
Pussy Riot Protesters Jailed for World Cup Final Pitch Invasion
News
July 17 2018
Pussy Riot Protesters Jailed for World Cup Final Pitch Invasion

Latest news

Russian Prison Guard Sentenced for Failing to Report Beating Death
News
July 31 2018
Russian Prison Guard Sentenced for Failing to Report Beating Death
Russian Ambassador Defends Iran's Role in Syria on Israeli TV
News
July 31 2018
Russian Ambassador Defends Iran's Role in Syria on Israeli TV
WTO Rules in Russia's Favor in Ukraine Trade Dispute
Business
July 31 2018
WTO Rules in Russia's Favor in Ukraine Trade Dispute

Most read

Meanwhile…

Shirtless Siberian Fined for Cruising Streets in a Towable Bathtub

News

World Cup Fans Granted Visa-Free Entry to Russia Under Newly Passed Bill

News

Russian Woman Reportedly Faces 6 Years in Prison for Insulting Memes

Opinion

Russia Must Show Caution Now That It Has Publicly Sided With Trump (Op-ed)

News

Second Russian Scientist Charged With Treason in July

Sign up for our weekly newsletter