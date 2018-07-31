Pussy Riot Pitch Invaders Detained Immediately After Release
Elmar Kremser / Sven Simon / DPA / TASS
Four members of the Pussy Riot protest group who interrupted the World Cup final in Moscow this month were detained on Monday immediately after their release from serving 15-day jail sentences.
Russia's Interior Ministry released no statements on the matter, but the group is expecting to be held another 24 hours, Verzilov, one of the arrested activists, said on his Twitter account.
A Moscow court handed down the initial 15-day sentences a day after the four — Veronika Nikulshina, Olga Pakhtusova, Olga Kurachyova and Pyotr Verzilov — ran onto the pitch during a match between France and Croatia, wearing fake police uniforms.
The band said their stunt, which held up the game only briefly, was meant to promote freedom of speech and condemn policies of FIFA, football's global governing body.
The band's members were also jailed in 2012 for staging a protest against Russian President Vladimir Putin in a church and the group has since become a symbol of anti-Kremlin direct action.
Reuters contributed reporting.