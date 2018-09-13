Pussy Riot Member Hospitalized, Sparking Poisoning Fears

An anti-Kremlin activist from the Pussy Riot performance band has been hospitalized under unclear circumstances, according to his colleagues, some of whom have suggested he may have been poisoned.

Pussy Riot gained prominence after being jailed for staging a protest in a Moscow church in 2012 and being whipped in public at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics. Their latest protest included storming a football pitch during the final in Moscow of the 2018 World Cup, for which four activists received 15-day jail sentences.