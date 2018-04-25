News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
News
April 25 2018 - 11:04

Pussy Riot Lawyer Disbarred for Insulting Tweets

Lawyer Mark Feygin

Lawyer Mark Feygin

Roman Demyanenko / TASS

Mark Feygin, a Russian lawyer who represented the band Pussy Riot and Ukrainian prisoner of war Nadezhda Savchenko, has been disbarred for inappropriate social media posts.

The Moscow Bar Association expelled Feygin for “behaving inappropriately online, disgracing the attorney community,” BBC Russia service reported, citing the attorney who filed the complaint on Tuesday.

“What else can you expect from the Russian Bar Association, bent in a bow to the Kremlin! A disgrace,” Feygin said on Twitter Tuesday.

He told the RBC business portal that a series of Twitter posts dated July 18, 2017, served as grounds for his disbarment.

Stalina Gurevich, the attorney who sought his disbarment, said Feygin’s claim that the move was politically motivated was a “lie,” BBC Russia reported.

Gurevich represented a Ukrainian journalist and blogger who reportedly won a defamation suit against Feygin last year.

Before being disbarred, Feygin represented Roman Sushchenko, a Ukrainian citizen accused of espionage against Russia. Feygin alleged that the authorities pressured him to exchange Sushchenko.

Feygin has vowed to appeal his disbarment.

Former Pussy Riot Lawyer Says Russian Officials Still Won't Let Him Leave the Country
News
Oct. 13 2016
Former Pussy Riot Lawyer Says Russian Officials Still Won't Let Him Leave the Country
Savchenko Swap 'May Not Happen' – Lawyer
News
May 11 2016
Savchenko Swap 'May Not Happen' – Lawyer
The Savchenko Endgame: Will Prisoner Exchange Happen in Time?
News
April 13 2016
The Savchenko Endgame: Will Prisoner Exchange Happen in Time?

Latest news

World Cup Generates All of Russia's Economic Growth – Deputy PM
Business
April 25 2018
World Cup Generates All of Russia's Economic Growth – Deputy PM
Russian Bookstore Flees to Telegram After Website Outage
Meanwhile…
April 25 2018
Russian Bookstore Flees to Telegram After Website Outage
Russian Mother’s Murder Acquittal Is ‘Unprecedented’ Says Lawyer
News
April 25 2018
Russian Mother’s Murder Acquittal Is ‘Unprecedented’ Says Lawyer

Most read

News

Russia's Youth Takes the Lead in Countrywide Protests Against Putin

News

Inflated Duck Lands Russian Activist in Jail

News

Sexy ‘Graft’ Video May Lead Russia to Block Instagram, YouTube

News

50 Richest Russians Lose Close to $12Bln After Latest U.S. Sanctions

Meanwhile…

Russian Plane Loses Gold Bars Worth $378 M After Door Breaks

News

Navalny Links Kremlin to Trump Campaign Aide Paul Manafort

News

Rogozin Scrubs Social Media Accounts Over Nephew Scandal

News

Russia Accidentally Recognizes Gay Marriage, Couple Says

Moscow in your inbox