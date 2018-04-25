Pussy Riot Lawyer Disbarred for Insulting Tweets

Mark Feygin, a Russian lawyer who represented the band Pussy Riot and Ukrainian prisoner of war Nadezhda Savchenko, has been disbarred for inappropriate social media posts.

The Moscow Bar Association expelled Feygin for “behaving inappropriately online, disgracing the attorney community,” BBC Russia service reported, citing the attorney who filed the complaint on Tuesday.

“What else can you expect from the Russian Bar Association, bent in a bow to the Kremlin! A disgrace,” Feygin said on Twitter Tuesday.