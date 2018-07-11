Pussy Riot Activist Fined for Avoiding Community Service

Pussy Riot band member Maria Alyokhina has been fined for failing to perform community service, part of a punishment for several protests aimed at the Russian security services.

Alyokhina was detained last December for displaying a banner calling Russia's secret services butchers, and again in April for throwing paper planes near the Federal Security Service (FSB) building in support of the Telegram instant messaging service. A court ordered Alyokhina to volunteer a total of 140 hours of community service for both acts of civil disobedience.

Alyokhina, who has focused on human rights activism after spending two years behind bars for performing a “punk prayer” in Russia’s main church, did not perform the community service.