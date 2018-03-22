News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
News
March 22 2018 - 13:03

Protests Rock Russian Town After Over 50 Children Poisoned by Landfill Gas

Mikhail Pochuev / TASS

A grassroots protest has erupted in a Russian town outside Moscow where scores of schoolchildren have been reportedly poisoned by toxic gases from a nearby landfill.   

Fifty-seven children sought medical attention in the town of Volokolamsk after complaints of nausea and dizziness linked to landfill gases on Wednesday, the district’s head, Yevgeny Gavrilov, revealed. Thousands of residents have been protesting against foul smells from the nearby Yadrovo garbage dump since early March, some of whom have been arrests for violating public order.

Read More
Suspected Landfill Gases Send Russian Schoolchildren to Hospital

“I’ll shove your glasses up your a--,” one resident yelled at district head Gavrilov at the spontaneous rally outside the Volokolamsk hospital on Wednesday, as heard in footage published by the RTVI news channel. 

Grainy footage showed another resident punching Gavrilov as his security detail escorted the local politician away from the crowd. 

Interfax quoted Gavrilov's office as confirming on Thursday that the foul smell emanated from the Yadrovo landfill, adding that the source of the discharge had been covered with soil overnight. 

Meanwhile, a 10-year-old girl has gone viral for making a throat-cutting gesture while pointing at Moscow region governor Andrei Vorobyov during his televised address at the site of the protest.

Inflated Duck Lands Russian Activist in Jail
News
Feb. 26 2018
Inflated Duck Lands Russian Activist in Jail

Latest news

British Council Ceases Activity in Russia
News
March 22 2018
British Council Ceases Activity in Russia
American Basketball Player Joins Team Russia After Accepting Citizenship
News
March 22 2018
American Basketball Player Joins Team Russia After Accepting Citizenship
Putin's Relative Nominated to Board of Russian Energy Giant Gazprom
News
March 22 2018
Putin's Relative Nominated to Board of Russian Energy Giant Gazprom

Most read

News

Russia's Youth Takes the Lead in Countrywide Protests Against Putin

News

Inflated Duck Lands Russian Activist in Jail

Meanwhile…

Russian Plane Loses Gold Bars Worth $378 M After Door Breaks

News

Sexy ‘Graft’ Video May Lead Russia to Block Instagram, YouTube

News

Navalny Links Kremlin to Trump Campaign Aide Paul Manafort

News

Rogozin Scrubs Social Media Accounts Over Nephew Scandal

News

Russia Accidentally Recognizes Gay Marriage, Couple Says

News

World Cup Fans Allowed to Bring Medical Marijuana to Russia

Moscow in your inbox