Protesters Detained in Central Moscow

Four protesters have been detained by police after attempting to block one of central Moscow's busiest streets, the state-run TASS news agency reported Friday.

A group of 12 demonstrators tried to unfurl a banner across Tverskaya Ulitsa on Thursday night, TASS reported, citing a source in law enforcement.



The protesters, who were campaigning to be given access to social housing, blocked three lanes of traffic for several minutes, the source said.



A spokesperson for the Moscow police declined to comment, telling TASS that they had received no official information on an unauthorized demonstration in the city.