Protesters Detained in Central Moscow
Even the Ducks in the Pond Live Like Kings at Russian PM's Summer Getaway
Pornhub Fails to Win Over Russian Censors With 'Premium Account' Offer
Best of Moscow: Healthy Spots to Shop, Eat and Relax
Weekend in Moscow: Three Cheers for Oktoberfest
Muchnik's Picks: Moscow Music Week, Joss Stone and More Music on the Weekend
Moscow Restaurants: News and Openings

Protesters Detained in Central Moscow

Sep. 16 2016 — 09:46
— Update: 09:38

Protesters Detained in Central Moscow

Sep. 16 2016 — 09:46
— Update: 09:38

Four protesters have been detained by police after attempting to block one of central Moscow's busiest streets, the state-run TASS news agency reported Friday.

A group of 12 demonstrators tried to unfurl a banner across Tverskaya Ulitsa on Thursday night, TASS reported, citing a source in law enforcement.

The protesters, who were campaigning to be given access to social housing, blocked three lanes of traffic for several minutes, the source said.

A spokesperson for the Moscow police declined to comment, telling TASS that they had received no official information on an unauthorized demonstration in the city.

2 days ago
By Boris Grozovsky
Boris Grozovsky
By Boris Grozovsky
Russia's Post-Election Economy: Down, But Not Out
By Boris Grozovsky
Boris Grozovsky
By Boris Grozovsky
2 days ago

Russia's parliamentary elections are rapidly approaching, but this time politicians aren't making any pie-in-the-sky promises. After all, pie costs money and they don't have any. But they are also careful to avoid making any unpopular decisions, preferring to postpone them for another 18 to 24 ...

Print edition — yesterday

September 15

Election 2016; Russia's war on Greenpeace; Growing pressure on Levada

19 hours ago

Weekend in Moscow: Three Cheers for Oktoberfest

19 hours ago

It may be cold, grey and miserable outside, but this weekend's Oktoberfest gives you the perfect excuse to gather a group of friends, raise a Maß (a liter of beer) and tuck into some hearty Bavarian fare — lederhosen optional. While Moscow is no Munich, there are still plenty of ...

19 hours ago

Weekend in Moscow: Three Cheers for Oktoberfest

19 hours ago

It may be cold, grey and miserable outside, but this weekend's Oktoberfest gives you the perfect excuse to gather a group of friends, raise a Maß (a liter of beer) and tuck into some hearty Bavarian fare — lederhosen optional. While Moscow is no Munich, there are still plenty of places you can get in the festive spirit.

19 hours ago

Weekend in Moscow: Three Cheers for Oktoberfest

19 hours ago

It may be cold, grey and miserable outside, but this weekend's Oktoberfest gives you the perfect excuse to gather a group of friends, raise a Maß (a liter of beer) and tuck into some hearty Bavarian fare — lederhosen optional. While Moscow is no Munich, there are still plenty of places you can get in the festive spirit.

1 day ago

One Answer Too Many: The Fall of Russia's Only Independent Pollster Levada

On Sept. 5, the Justice Ministry included Levada on its "foreign agents" registry after finding the NGO was engaged in "political activity" and receiving funding from abroad. It came on the doorstep of a parliamentary vote and right after Levada published an 8-percent drop in ruling party's United Russia's rating.

1 day ago

One Answer Too Many: The Fall of Russia's Only Independent Pollster Levada

On Sept. 5, the Justice Ministry included Levada on its "foreign agents" registry after finding the NGO was engaged in "political activity" and receiving funding from abroad. It came on ...

1 day ago

Undercover Millionaire: How a Cop Tasked With Fighting Corruption Ended Up With $125 Million in Cash

The bundles of pristine U.S. dollars were neatly packed in plastic bags and boxes. The money was stacked so high that it took ...

1 day ago

One Answer Too Many: The Fall of Russia's Only Independent Pollster Levada

On Sept. 5, the Justice Ministry included Levada on its "foreign agents" registry after finding the NGO was engaged in "political activity" and receiving funding from abroad. It came on the doorstep of a parliamentary vote and right after Levada published an 8-percent drop in ruling party's United Russia's rating.

