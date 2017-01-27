Lead Protester in Russia's Anti-Corruption 'Tractor March' Charged With Fraud

Putin and Trump Want to Team Up, but That's Not Going to Be Easy
2 hours ago
Now that Donald Trump is in office, he will find lifting sanctions imposed on Russia is harder than it looked during the campaign.
Georgian Avant-Garde: 1920s-1930s
Works by Niko Pirosmani, Lado Gudiashvili, David Kakabadze, Kirill Zdanevich, Yelena Akhvlediani and others from major Russian and Georgian museum and private collections. Read more
Russian Winter – the View From Outer Space
19 hours ago
Russia's Holocaust Drama 'Paradise' Opens Across the Country
“Paradise (Rai),” the latest movie by one of the leading luminaries of Russian cinema, Andrei Konchalovsky, opened at theaters across Russia last week. “Paradise” received a Silver Lion award at the Venice Film Festival last year and was short listed for best foreign language film for 2017 Oscars.
19 hours ago
Russia's Holocaust Drama 'Paradise' Opens Across the Country
“Paradise (Rai),” the latest movie by one of the leading luminaries of Russian cinema, Andrei Konchalovsky, opened at theaters across Russia last week. “Paradise” received a Silver Lion award at the Venice Film Festival last year and was short listed for best foreign language film for 2017 Oscars.
Voices of Andre Malraux’s Imaginary Museum
This exhibition, dedicated to French novelist, art theorist and Minister of Cultural Affairs Andre Malraux (1901-76) and his concept of the Imaginary Museum, features items from major Russian and European museums. Read more