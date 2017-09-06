Russia
Protester at Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Rally Handed Prison Sentence

Sep 6, 2017 — 17:57
— Update: 17:57

Sergey Savostyanov / TASS

A Moscow court sentenced an anti-corruption protester to two and a half years behind bars on Wednesday in the first conviction handed down over the June 12 rallies, the Mediazona news website reported.

The Tverskoi court sentenced Rasim Iskakov, 29, on charges of using violence against law enforcement for kicking two National Guard officers.

In his final plea, Iskakov reportedly said he attended the anti-corruption protest “by accident, out of curiosity.”

At least 866 people were detained in Moscow and 658 people in St. Petersburg in mass demonstrations against corruption across more than 100 Russian cities.

Opposition leader and organizer of the protest Alexei Navalny was detained outside his home as he prepared to attend the mass demonstrations that day. He spent 25 days in jail and was released in early July.

